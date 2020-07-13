online

Why beauty brick-and-mortar is thriving In China
Jul 13, 2020
Amber Ran Bi

Why beauty brick-and-mortar is thriving In China

Offline beauty sales are peaking now that China’s online buyers are back at brick-and-mortar chain stores. But can local beauty retailers seize the moment?

When reality about kids' online activity comes knocking
Jun 11, 2020
Ad Nut

When reality about kids' online activity comes knocking

Adult performers, bullied kids, and sexual predators pay visits to surprised parents and caregivers in a smart New Zealand government campaign.

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
Jun 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.

How Shopee plans to make the pandemic windfall a permanent gain
May 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

How Shopee plans to make the pandemic windfall a permanent gain

While it benefits from an influx of shoppers and brands, the ecommerce platform works to meet rapidly shifting consumer needs and looks to use personalisation to make sure its customers and buyers stick around after the pandemic.

Is your ecommerce channel strategy prepared for hypergrowth?
May 12, 2020
Kelly Belchere

Is your ecommerce channel strategy prepared for hypergrowth?

With competition just a click away, relevance and creative differentiation become critical for brands, calling for a combination of media- and data-driven creative, analytics and optimisation.

Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear
Mar 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear

Vietnam, Thailand among countries to sanction platforms, even as other countries delist dodgy products and urge rational pricing.

