online
Why beauty brick-and-mortar is thriving In China
Offline beauty sales are peaking now that China’s online buyers are back at brick-and-mortar chain stores. But can local beauty retailers seize the moment?
When reality about kids' online activity comes knocking
Adult performers, bullied kids, and sexual predators pay visits to surprised parents and caregivers in a smart New Zealand government campaign.
COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.
How Shopee plans to make the pandemic windfall a permanent gain
While it benefits from an influx of shoppers and brands, the ecommerce platform works to meet rapidly shifting consumer needs and looks to use personalisation to make sure its customers and buyers stick around after the pandemic.
Is your ecommerce channel strategy prepared for hypergrowth?
With competition just a click away, relevance and creative differentiation become critical for brands, calling for a combination of media- and data-driven creative, analytics and optimisation.
Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear
Vietnam, Thailand among countries to sanction platforms, even as other countries delist dodgy products and urge rational pricing.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins