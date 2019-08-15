Instagram's decision to hide like counts is not a reason to panic. But it is a good opportunity for marketers to wake up to how they can better grasp the still-unrealised potential of influencer marketing.
The CEO and founder of AdAsia Holdings looks ahead to machine learning's impact on personalisation, storytelling and the role of marketers.
Until a truly all-knowing marketing dashboard becomes a reality, marketers need to use existing tools in a comprehensive and scalable way. AdAsia's Kosuke Sogo shares some advice for doing so.
