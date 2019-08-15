Kosuke Sogo

Send feedback to Kosuke Sogo.
No more snooze button for influencer marketing
Advertising
Aug 15, 2019
Kosuke Sogo

No more snooze button for influencer marketing

Instagram's decision to hide like counts is not a reason to panic. But it is a good opportunity for marketers to wake up to how they can better grasp the still-unrealised potential of influencer marketing.

Goodbye marketing as we know it, hello AI
Advertising
Nov 28, 2017
Kosuke Sogo

Goodbye marketing as we know it, hello AI

The CEO and founder of AdAsia Holdings looks ahead to machine learning's impact on personalisation, storytelling and the role of marketers.

Making sense of this complicated marketing space
Marketing
Aug 5, 2016
Kosuke Sogo

Making sense of this complicated marketing space

Until a truly all-knowing marketing dashboard becomes a reality, marketers need to use existing tools in a comprehensive and scalable way. AdAsia's Kosuke Sogo shares some advice for doing so.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia