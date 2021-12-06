Marketing Media News
Arvind Hickman
22 hours ago

IProspect names global managing director and client chief

Dentsu-owned agency has also expanded the role of its global client president.

Shenda Loughnane and Dan Friel
Dentsu’s IProspect has appointed Shenda Loughnane as global managing director and Dan Friel as global client president and head of iProspect Global.

The changes follow the recent appointment of Danielle Gonzalez as IProspect's CEO in North America.

Loughnane, who will report to global client and brand president Amanda Morrissey, will join IProspect’s global leadership team and be responsible for “building a highly connected network worldwide, which drives consistency, connectivity and scaled innovation for IProspect clients globally”. 

She has been promoted from her previous role as group managing director of Dentsu Ireland, where she worked with clients including Heineken, Kaspersky and LinkedIn. Prior to working at Dentsu, where she has been for 11 years, Loughnane ran digital creative agency ICan. She has also had stints at media agencies Zenith and Havas.

Friel, who was previously global client president, will report to Loughnane, and assume the additional responsibilities of “building a ‘one team’ culture” in the global team. 

His previous roles include global client lead at Carat and managing partner at MEC.

Morrissey said: “Both Shenda and Dan join our leadership team with such gravitas and expertise, they will drive us forward on our mission to build a consistent, connected, collaborative and high-performance culture  across the agency network.

“As we continue to demonstrate how IProspect is a brand-new full-service agency to the industry, accelerating brand growth through new thinking and ways of working, it is essential we have great talent and ideas to help us lead the way.” 

Loughnane added: “The new IProspect proposition is exactly what clients are looking for right now and it was this focus on performance driven brand building which appealed to me the most about the position. My own career has intersected both brand and performance as well as  creative and media, so I firmly believe that with the expanded IProspect remit we can really accelerate growth for our clients.” 

IProspect unveiled its new positioning earlier this year as an end-to-end global media shop that combines the best of performance marketing with brand building.

The new agency has about 8,000 employees in 93 markets following IProspect’s global merger with Vizeum in November 2020.

The agency recently won the global media account for Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent parent company Kering Group.

