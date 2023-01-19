IPG launches FCB Health in Japan

IPG Health has announced the launch of FCB Health in Japan, a new full-service healthcare communications agency, to provide a wide range of services, including creative, strategy, branding, medical writing, consulting, as well as digital support.

The new agency will be led by industry veteran, Masaya Hosogai as lead of FCB Health in Japan. He will work closely with Junji Yokokawa, president of McCann Health Japan and also the lead of IPG Health Japan.

The move is seen as a continuation of the IPG Group’s attempt to unify its health-focussed agencies under the parent banner. McCann Health Japan was recently recognised as “Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year” at Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards held in Hong Kong in December 2022.

“The launch of FCB Health in Japan is a testament to the strength of IPG Health, and our relentless commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands, and our people,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health.

“This new offering is crucial to building new capabilities that will lead our clients and teams to even greater heights of growth and impact in this high potential market. 2023 is already proving to be an exciting year for IPG Health.”

The new agency will lean on the network’s global clients while building a fresh roster of local and regional accounts in Japan. “By optimising support resource within the network and sharing enormous client opportunities, the addition of the new agency brand will help us further accelerate our clients’ global strategy and progress our precious talent,” said Yokokawa.