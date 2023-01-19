Advertising Marketing Media
Staff Writer
Jan 19, 2023

IPG launches FCB Health in Japan

The new agency will be led by Masaya Hosogai of FCB Health and Junji Yokokawa of McCann Health Japan.

L-R: Junji Yokokawa (president, McCann Health Japan), Dana Maiman (CEO, IPG Health), Masaya Hosogai (lead, FCB Health, Japan)
L-R: Junji Yokokawa (president, McCann Health Japan), Dana Maiman (CEO, IPG Health), Masaya Hosogai (lead, FCB Health, Japan)

IPG Health has announced the launch of FCB Health in Japan, a new full-service healthcare communications agency, to provide a wide range of services, including creative, strategy, branding, medical writing, consulting, as well as digital support.

The new agency will be led by industry veteran, Masaya Hosogai as lead of FCB Health in Japan. He will work closely with Junji Yokokawa, president of McCann Health Japan and also the lead of IPG Health Japan.

The move is seen as a continuation of the IPG Group’s attempt to unify its health-focussed agencies under the parent banner. McCann Health Japan was recently recognised as “Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year” at Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards held in Hong Kong in December 2022. 

“The launch of FCB Health in Japan is a testament to the strength of IPG Health, and our relentless commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands, and our people,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health.

“This new offering is crucial to building new capabilities that will lead our clients and teams to even greater heights of growth and impact in this high potential market. 2023 is already proving to be an exciting year for IPG Health.”

The new agency will lean on the network’s global clients while building a fresh roster of local and regional accounts in Japan. “By optimising support resource within the network and sharing enormous client opportunities, the addition of the new agency brand will help us further accelerate our clients’ global strategy and progress our precious talent,” said Yokokawa.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Interpublic pairs FCB Health, McCann Health networks to form IPG Health
Jul 2, 2021
Larry Dobrow

Interpublic pairs FCB Health, McCann Health ...

IPG Health unifies 8 agency brands in one group
Jul 21, 2022
Lecia Bushak

IPG Health unifies 8 agency brands in one group

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

IPG hires long-time Accenture exec to oversee commerce strategy
Jan 27, 2023
Jessica Heygate

IPG hires long-time Accenture exec to oversee ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.