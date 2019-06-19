mccann health
Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with the ocean
The ECD at McCann Health Japan gushes about his passion for surfing and the ocean as a metaphor for handling the unpredictable motions of life.
Triple winners McCann Health: "We're at the top of our game"
CANNES IN SHORTS: Global chief creative officer Matt Eastwood and Wendy Chan of McCann Health Shanghai on the campaign that won them the first Pharma Grand Prix in three years—and the first Pharma Grand Prix for China ever.
Why respect and 'loving kindness' are central to personalisation
Serving consumers with personalised messaging is a much more nuanced business than simply recording the way they like their eggs cooked, say senior China brand experts from Mars, Accor and McCann Health speaking at the Digital360Festival in Shanghai.
McCann Health at the UN: The true power of evidence and science
McCann Health’s Global Scientific Council drove the scientific agenda forward at the United Nations
Learning about cleft conditions with clumsy cutlery
McCann Health Singapore's campaign for Smile Asia aims to make dealing with cleft lips or cleft palates more relatable.
Japanese companies need to do a lot more to become female-friendly
While corporate Japan is heading in the right direction with maternity and childcare leave, it needs to jettison social norms that continue to make workplaces uncomfortable for women.
