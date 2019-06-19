mccann health

Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with the ocean
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The ECD at McCann Health Japan gushes about his passion for surfing and the ocean as a metaphor for handling the unpredictable motions of life.

Triple winners McCann Health:
Jun 19, 2019
Olivia Parker

CANNES IN SHORTS: Global chief creative officer Matt Eastwood and Wendy Chan of McCann Health Shanghai on the campaign that won them the first Pharma Grand Prix in three years—and the first Pharma Grand Prix for China ever.

Why respect and 'loving kindness' are central to personalisation
Mar 28, 2019
Olivia Parker

Serving consumers with personalised messaging is a much more nuanced business than simply recording the way they like their eggs cooked, say senior China brand experts from Mars, Accor and McCann Health speaking at the Digital360Festival in Shanghai.

Learning about cleft conditions with clumsy cutlery
May 21, 2018
Ad Nut

McCann Health Singapore's campaign for Smile Asia aims to make dealing with cleft lips or cleft palates more relatable.

Japanese companies need to do a lot more to become female-friendly
Jan 24, 2018
Dr Hana Hayashi

While corporate Japan is heading in the right direction with maternity and childcare leave, it needs to jettison social norms that continue to make workplaces uncomfortable for women.

