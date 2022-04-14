Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with the ocean

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Shunsuke Kakinami

Origin: Japan

Places lived/worked: Japan

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

Executive creative director, McCann Health, Japan (2018-present)

Creative director, Beacon/Leo Burnett Tokyo (2007-2017)

Account planner, ADK (1999-2007)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I think that my career path is quite unique, as I gradually evolved from being on the business/account side to becoming a creative. Working on projects with Nike Japan over a 10-year period (when I was working for both ADK and Beacon/Leo Burnett) really influenced the transformation of my role. While working on Nike’s projects, colleagues from both the client and agency sides pushed me to look beyond the usual parameters of my role. Their faith in me gave me the confidence to broaden out into new areas of focus and led to me becoming a creative.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

A piece that stands out for me is ‘TRAIN’ing’, which was launched towards the end of 2019 and is currently being updated. The work aims to help people to focus on their health in Japan’s hectic and ageing society. In the era of ‘mobility-as-a-Service’, Japan’s train companies are seeking to add value beyond just offering a standard transportation experience. By using i-Beacon geo-fencing technology, this smartphone app transforms a train ride from a space for travel into a space for health. We want to help people pursue their desire to be healthier, despite long commutes and hectic weekdays, by making travel time more meaningful.

3. What's the one piece of work you most wish you'd done?

I really love and feel jealous of ‘Unfinished Votes’ by McCann Health New York. The work shows immense bravery, aiming to shift societal attitudes. Using incredible deepfake technology, the work transforms the victim of a gun shooting case from a person we miss into a leader who activates us to change the society. The quality of craft really taps into emotion, elevating our empathy. The work really pushes the boundaries. Bravo.

4. What/who are your key creative influences?

Naoki Ito, chief creative officer and founder of Party Tokyo, has changed my life. He used to work with me as a creative director for Nike Japan’s projects when I was working at ADK Tokyo as an account executive. He taught me to explore ideas not with my brain but with soul. He treated me like I was a creative before I’d even made the transition and I share many of his teachings with my teams even now. We still meet. He’s like a mentor to me.

5. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

I work best under pressure. Feeling pressured means feeling an expectation from someone, and expectations accelerates our motivation and performance. I prefer to work under pressure, but of course prefer to live my private life more calmly. There has to be a balance.

6. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

Surfing. Each wave has a direction, shape and strength according to a variety of natural conditions. In order to make a good manoeuvre on the wave, we must become one with the rhythm of the wave. You cannot force a motion—it’s a great ethos for life in general. Surfing is one of my great passions.

7. What would you do on your perfect day?

Get up early in the morning and start my day by surfing on great waves. Have breakfast with my friends and my dog. After taking a nap with my dog, go surfing again! Chat with friends on the sea while waiting for good swells. Watch a rainbow appear at sunset. Drink beer with friends. It may not seem special, but it’s special to me.

8. Analog or digital?

‘Anadigital’. Digital is not a tool but a way to make us more human. For example, thanks to telecommunications we can be closer to our parents who might live far away from us. It’s like an analog experience enabled by digital. I see technology as a means to make us more human.

9. Tell us about a charity or cause you think needs more attention.

We need to revalue abandoned animals in society. I love animals very much. Here in Japan, about 40,000 dogs and cats are killed in animal management centres. However, dogs and cats can help people too—enhancing wellbeing, filling support roles. I want to enrich society by showcasing the potential of animals to help us, going beyond just rescuing them.

10. What makes you really angry?

I dislike people who don’t respect others. No one is perfect and everyone can learn something from others. That is how we grow ourselves.

11. Any regrets?

I have no regrets in my life. It’s a mindset. I have failed a lot of challenges in my life, but if we change our point of view, we can transform every regret into an opportunity to grow. I love this quote by Thomas Edison: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” It’s a powerful truth.