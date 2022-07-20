PR News
Lecia Bushak
Jul 21, 2022

IPG Health unifies 8 agency brands in one group

The IPG Health Medical Communications network will consist of Area 23 on Hudson, Caudex and ProHealth, among other agencies.

IPG Health unifies 8 agency brands in one group

One year after corporate parent Interpublic combined FCB Health and McCann Health to birth IPG Health, the organization has unveiled a network that unites eight medical communications agencies under a single banner.

IPG Health Medical Communications will now officially house AREA 23 On Hudson, Caudex, CMC Affinity, CMC Connect, Complete HealthVizion, Complete Regulatory, ProHealth and Trio. None of the individual brands will be eliminated and Charlie Buckwell will serve as the network’s chief medical communications officer.

“There’s been a heightened interest in what we do and some of our clients are seeing medical communications as increasingly central on the healthcare communication spectrum,” Buckwell explained. “It’s the next evolution from the launch of IPG Health a year on, aligning all our medical communications expertise into one discipline.”

Buckwell said the reorg gives the new unit, and its IPG Health siblings, the ability to personalize expertise at scale, with each agency maintaining its individual offerings and collectively providing a broad spectrum of capabilities. By way of example, he pointed to the creation of personalized learning journeys for physicians.

Buckwell also noted the increasing importance of health literacy. “It’s becoming a bigger part of what we do in terms of patient summaries or supporting health literacy through data visualization — essentially turning complex information into meaningful information from different audience inputs,” he said.

Source:
MM&M

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

7 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

8 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

9 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Interpublic pairs FCB Health, McCann Health networks to form IPG Health
Advertising
Jul 2, 2021
Larry Dobrow

Interpublic pairs FCB Health, McCann Health ...

Finn Partners acquires SPAG to expand health practice in Asia
Marketing
Jul 19, 2022
Staff Reporters

Finn Partners acquires SPAG to expand health ...

Dxtra agencies reporting to IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky after Polansky retirement
PR
Jul 14, 2022
Diana Bradley

Dxtra agencies reporting to IPG CEO Philippe ...

IPG organic growth slows in Q2 but remains strong over COVID period
Advertising
Jul 22, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

IPG organic growth slows in Q2 but remains strong ...

Just Published

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to Asia CMO role
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to ...

The agency also promoted Janet Tsai to chief communications officer in the region.

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media account
Digital
14 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media ...

WPP’s MediaCom has handled the UK’s largest supermarket since 2015.

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ‘confidence’ about rest of 2022
Advertising
14 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ...

Organic revenues jumped 11.5% for the period.