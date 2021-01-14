Digital Marketing Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Integral Ad Science acquires Amino Payments

This deal deepens IAS’ focus on programmatic transparency solutions for marketers.

Integral Ad Science acquires Amino Payments

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a digital ad verification vendor, has acquired Amino Payments, a provider of programmatic advertising transparency solutions.

This acquisition deepens IAS’ focus on programmatic transparency solutions for marketers, including its Total Visibility product which provides insight into digital media quality and corresponding supply path costs. IAS and Amino Payments partnered to launch Total Visibility in April last year, which offers advertisers impression-level financial insights and media quality verification to optimise campaigns in real-time.

According to IAS, Total Visibility can save advertisers up to 15% of their programmatic media spend by optimising their advertising investments.

With this acquisition, IAS accelerates its investments into programmatic transparency solutions. Total Visibility is now an IAS brand, while the Amino Payments brand will be retired.

“Programmatic advertising continues to grow at a tremendous pace, and with this acquisition, we’re bringing comprehensive transparency to the entire industry,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS, in a media statement. 

Will Luttrell, CEO, Amino Payments thinks that the need for transparency will be critical for advertisers, as more digital media is transacted programmatically.  Emarketer estimates that advertisers will invest $79.61 billion into programmatic buying this year in the US alone.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

7 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

10 2021 predictions for adtech

Related Articles

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for mobile web: Integral Ad Science
News
Oct 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for ...

Adtech cuts: Integral Ad Science becomes latest firm to reduce workforce
Advertising
May 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Adtech cuts: Integral Ad Science becomes latest ...

Women to Watch 2020: Laura Quigley, Integral Ad Science
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Laura Quigley, Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science chief: 'I want to be sure we're making the right bets'
Advertising
Jul 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Integral Ad Science chief: 'I want to be sure we're ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad ...

Ad verification can help advertisers reduce wastage, ensure brand safety and avoid fraud. But it's not as simple as turning it on and hoping for the best. What's the best strategy to ensure return on investment?

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An existential threat to media and comms businesses?
Digital
1 day ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An ...

Edelman’s annual global trust barometer was unveiled on Wednesday (January 13).

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo
Marketing
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes ...

REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with climate data
PR
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with ...

INSPIRATION STATION: AKQA and Jung von Matt incorporate weather data and forecasting into Vivaldi's renowned score to make the impact of climate change audible for symphonygoers.