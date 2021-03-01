Advertising Digital News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

InMobi and Gojek partner on audience targeting, identity resolution

Partnership will enable advertisers to target Gojek audiences, run audience surveys and measure sales impact. Plus, it will soon offer unique IDs.

InMobi and Gojek partner on audience targeting, identity resolution

Ride-hailing giant Gojek and mobile programmatic platform InMobi are teaming up to offer privacy-compliant personalised advertising and identity resolution for brands in Southeast Asia.

The partnership combines Gojek's audience data with InMobi's adtech capabilities to offer audience targeting and measurement that doesn't require third-party cookies. The partnership covers Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

Gojek, which operates in five countries in Southeast Asia, has extensive audience data collected from its many consumer-facing services, which includes ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and payments.

Bengaluru-based InMobi offers end-to-end mobile marketing capabilities covering demand-side, ad exchange and supply-side.

The partnership will allow brands to target Gojek audiences programmatically via the InMobi Exchange and deterministically measure the sales impact of their advertising using InMobi’s mobile intelligence  and Gojek’s in-app engagement signals.

Brands will be able to run surveys on the Gojek audiences to build unique industry and consumer insights using InMobi’s AI-driven consumer intelligence platform Pulse.

InMobi VP and GM of Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea, Rishi Bedi, said: "Brands have a unique opportunity to build a single view of the consumer by combining browse and buy patterns, category or brand affinity, location intelligence, and media behavior across the InMobi and Gojek platforms."

The partnership will also offer identity resolution, providing brands with a unique ID to drive contextual targeting and advertising in a cookie-less environment. The ID resolution solution won't be on offer immediately but is coming "soon", said Bedi.

Gojek VP of adtech, data partnerships and monetisation, Pulkit Khanna, said the partnership will help marketers "optimise their marketing spends via effective targeting". He added that users will benefit from being served "more targeted and relevant content".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

4 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

5 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

9 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

10 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Related Articles

How adtech helped to radicalise the US
Advertising
Jan 15, 2021
Bob Hoffman

How adtech helped to radicalise the US

InMobi eyes monetising more global telco data with Pinsight Media deal
Data
Oct 18, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

InMobi eyes monetising more global telco data with ...

Gojek to affix digital ad screens to back of motorbikes in Jakarta
Advertising
Nov 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Gojek to affix digital ad screens to back of ...

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT
Advertising
Jan 8, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

Just Published

Kraft Heinz CMO: Ecommerce 'a hit to profitability'
News
28 minutes ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz CMO: Ecommerce 'a hit to profitability'

As ecommerce retailers undercut each other with discounts, brands' profit margins are becoming squeezed.

The often-hidden costs of in-house agencies
Advertising
1 hour ago
Darren Woolley

The often-hidden costs of in-house agencies

The founder and CEO of marketing consultancy TrinityP3 uses a side-by-side comparison to dig into the costs you might not have considered.

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'

The Unilever ice cream brand debuted two lovely little animated films at Sydney's Japanese Film Festival.

Is the whole greater than the sum of its parts for Publicis Media?
Media
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Is the whole greater than the sum of its parts for ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: As Zenith, Starcom and Spark Foundry meld together under the group's 'Power of one' philosophy, we grade them as one entity for the first time.