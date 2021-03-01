InMobi and Gojek partner on audience targeting, identity resolution

Ride-hailing giant Gojek and mobile programmatic platform InMobi are teaming up to offer privacy-compliant personalised advertising and identity resolution for brands in Southeast Asia.

The partnership combines Gojek's audience data with InMobi's adtech capabilities to offer audience targeting and measurement that doesn't require third-party cookies. The partnership covers Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

Gojek, which operates in five countries in Southeast Asia, has extensive audience data collected from its many consumer-facing services, which includes ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and payments.

Bengaluru-based InMobi offers end-to-end mobile marketing capabilities covering demand-side, ad exchange and supply-side.

The partnership will allow brands to target Gojek audiences programmatically via the InMobi Exchange and deterministically measure the sales impact of their advertising using InMobi’s mobile intelligence and Gojek’s in-app engagement signals.

Brands will be able to run surveys on the Gojek audiences to build unique industry and consumer insights using InMobi’s AI-driven consumer intelligence platform Pulse.

InMobi VP and GM of Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea, Rishi Bedi, said: "Brands have a unique opportunity to build a single view of the consumer by combining browse and buy patterns, category or brand affinity, location intelligence, and media behavior across the InMobi and Gojek platforms."

The partnership will also offer identity resolution, providing brands with a unique ID to drive contextual targeting and advertising in a cookie-less environment. The ID resolution solution won't be on offer immediately but is coming "soon", said Bedi.

Gojek VP of adtech, data partnerships and monetisation, Pulkit Khanna, said the partnership will help marketers "optimise their marketing spends via effective targeting". He added that users will benefit from being served "more targeted and relevant content".