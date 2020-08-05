gojek

Gojek marks unified brand launch with first multi-market regional campaign
Aug 5, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Gojek marks unified brand launch with first multi-market regional campaign

New work by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore envisions a world where everything 'flows' as Gojek's unified brand is introduced in Vietnam and Thailand.

Gojek slashes 9% of workforce due to COVID-19
Jun 24, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Gojek slashes 9% of workforce due to COVID-19

Indonesian super app is cutting 'non-core' divisions to focus on transport, food delivery and payments.

Facebook invests in ride-hailing giant Gojek
Jun 4, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook invests in ride-hailing giant Gojek

Investment in super-app forms part of Facebook's ambition to court Asia's small businesses.

Grab + Gojek = ?
Mar 11, 2020
Justin Peyton

Grab + Gojek = ?

A rumoured merger may or may not happen. But it would make a lot of sense to both companies, argues Wunderman Thompson's chief transformation and strategy officer.

Gojek initiative aims to improve Indonesia's digital literacy
Mar 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Gojek initiative aims to improve Indonesia's digital literacy

Ride-hailing app joins collaborative effort to address fact that Indonesia has among the highest internet usage in world yet low digital literacy.

The Trade Desk ties with Gojek to link online ads with offline sales
Jan 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The Trade Desk ties with Gojek to link online ads with offline sales

TECH BITES: The demand-side platform claims the partnership will create the first online-to-offline (O2O) measurement solution in Southeast Asia.

