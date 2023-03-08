India's women leaders speak out on biases

Campaign India is celebrating Women's Day by exploring instances of bias that boss ladies across advertising, media and marketing encountered at some point in their lives and how they still face underlying biases even in leadership positions today.

We spoke to Anisha Iyer, chief executive officer, OMD India; Chandni Shah, co-founder and COO, Kinnect; Unmisha Bhatt, co-founder, and chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide; Kopal Naithani, director, Superfly Films; Divya Dixit, former SVP, marketing, partnerships and revenue, ALTBalaji; Shormistha Mukherjee, co-founder, Flying Cursor Interactive and Manisha Kapoor, CEO, ASCI, who told us about their personal experiences with stereotypes in their personal and professional lives.

Aditya R Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group and Puneet Gupta, AVP, corporate communications and marketing, Inox too, shared their thoughts as men about women leadership.