Advertising Media PR Analysis Sustainability Impact
Eularie Saldanha
3 days ago

India's women leaders speak out on biases

Campaign India speaks to women leaders in the industry about the challenges they faced to get to where they are, and how they continue to face and fight stereotypes.

Clockwise from top left: Anisha Iyer, Manisha Kapoor,Kopal Naithani, Chandni Shah, Shormistha Mukherjee, Unmisha Bhatt and Divya Dixit
Clockwise from top left: Anisha Iyer, Manisha Kapoor,Kopal Naithani, Chandni Shah, Shormistha Mukherjee, Unmisha Bhatt and Divya Dixit

Campaign India is celebrating Women's Day by exploring instances of bias that boss ladies across advertising, media and marketing encountered at some point in their lives and how they still face underlying biases even in leadership positions today.

We spoke to Anisha Iyer, chief executive officer, OMD India; Chandni Shah, co-founder and COO, Kinnect; Unmisha Bhatt, co-founder, and chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide; Kopal Naithani, director, Superfly Films; Divya Dixit, former SVP, marketing, partnerships and revenue, ALTBalaji; Shormistha Mukherjee, co-founder, Flying Cursor Interactive and Manisha Kapoor, CEO, ASCI, who told us about their personal experiences with stereotypes in their personal and professional lives.

Aditya R Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group and Puneet Gupta, AVP, corporate communications and marketing, Inox too, shared their thoughts as men about women leadership.  

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

2 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

3 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

4 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

5 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

6 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

10 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

Related Articles

International Women's Day: What brands and businesses are doing
Mar 7, 2023
Campaign Staff

International Women's Day: What brands and ...

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an International Women's Day'
2 days ago
Liz Drysdale

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an ...

How brands tarnished International Women's Day
Mar 5, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

How brands tarnished International Women's Day

Raise your hand if you're sick of brands missing the point of IWD
Mar 9, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Raise your hand if you're sick of brands missing ...

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

With a human-centric mindset, Lo pioneers business development, mentors young female talent, supports the underprivileged community while acting as a bridge between the domestic Chinese brands and the international market.

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an International Women's Day'
2 days ago
Liz Drysdale

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an ...

What happens to the hashtag-trending, slogan-centric marketing activities a day after IWD? Do we forget that women make up only 4% CEOs, 10% CFOs, and 5% of regional board members in APAC, questions SentinelOne's Liz Drysdale.

Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Chinese brands that stepped up their International ...

While many use IWD as another shopping festival opportunity, local marketing experts see a change in the gender equality dialogue.

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices
2 days ago
Brandon Doerrer

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable ...

The study, commissioned by Dove and Hellmann’s, found creators had the biggest impact on consumers’ behavior — more than news, government PSAs or scientific reports.