iwd
What it's like being a woman in adtech
Campaign's anonymous survey of senior women in adtech paints a bleak picture of a Mad Man-era 'boys club' culture, workplace harassment, and the struggle towards C-suite leadership.
Raise your hand if you're sick of brands missing the point of IWD
Do brands know what women really want? Most don't, based on what we're seeing.
Adtech's gender imbalance starts at the source
The gender imbalance in the tech industry is rooted in a much deeper problem: education.
Meet 3 entrepreneurs showing how underprivileged women can help build their brands
Health and finance issues, safety and self-confidence are barriers to employment for many women in Asia, but can be overcome with the help of sympathetic employers.
Disturbing campaign forces you to visualise child marriage
Harrowing and necessary work by M&C Saatchi Indonesia.
UN Women's latest campaign lays out gender inequality in black and white
The Erich & Kallman created ad takes a look at what's changed, and what hasn't, over the years.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins