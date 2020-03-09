iwd

What it's like being a woman in adtech
Mar 9, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Campaign's anonymous survey of senior women in adtech paints a bleak picture of a Mad Man-era 'boys club' culture, workplace harassment, and the struggle towards C-suite leadership.

Raise your hand if you're sick of brands missing the point of IWD
Mar 9, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Do brands know what women really want? Most don't, based on what we're seeing.

Adtech's gender imbalance starts at the source
Mar 9, 2020
Juliette Stead

The gender imbalance in the tech industry is rooted in a much deeper problem: education.

Meet 3 entrepreneurs showing how underprivileged women can help build their brands
Mar 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Health and finance issues, safety and self-confidence are barriers to employment for many women in Asia, but can be overcome with the help of sympathetic employers.

Disturbing campaign forces you to visualise child marriage
Mar 6, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Harrowing and necessary work by M&C Saatchi Indonesia.

UN Women's latest campaign lays out gender inequality in black and white
Mar 6, 2020
Michael Heusner

The Erich & Kallman created ad takes a look at what's changed, and what hasn't, over the years.

