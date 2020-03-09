international womens day

What it's like being a woman in adtech
Mar 9, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

What it's like being a woman in adtech

Campaign's anonymous survey of senior women in adtech paints a bleak picture of a Mad Man-era 'boys club' culture, workplace harassment, and the struggle towards C-suite leadership.

Raise your hand if you're sick of brands missing the point of IWD
Mar 9, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Raise your hand if you're sick of brands missing the point of IWD

Do brands know what women really want? Most don't, based on what we're seeing.

Adtech's gender imbalance starts at the source
Mar 9, 2020
Juliette Stead

Adtech's gender imbalance starts at the source

The gender imbalance in the tech industry is rooted in a much deeper problem: education.

'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan
Mar 9, 2020
Eric Ellefsen

'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan

The Japanese phrase 'onna no shiawase' centres a woman's happiness first and foremost around being a loving homemaker. It's time for brand communicators to move beyond this constricting definition, according to a language expert with TBWA Hakuhodo.

Brands and ads championing women all year round
Mar 9, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Brands and ads championing women all year round

Campaign UK made a list of brands doing taboo-smashing marketing outside of International Women's Day.

Brands need to shine a light on women's issues beyond IWD
Mar 9, 2020
Jennifer DaSilva

Brands need to shine a light on women's issues beyond IWD

Women want brands to think beyond International Women's Day, not just look at it as a way to drive sales.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia