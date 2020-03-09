international womens day
What it's like being a woman in adtech
Campaign's anonymous survey of senior women in adtech paints a bleak picture of a Mad Man-era 'boys club' culture, workplace harassment, and the struggle towards C-suite leadership.
Raise your hand if you're sick of brands missing the point of IWD
Do brands know what women really want? Most don't, based on what we're seeing.
Adtech's gender imbalance starts at the source
The gender imbalance in the tech industry is rooted in a much deeper problem: education.
'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan
The Japanese phrase 'onna no shiawase' centres a woman's happiness first and foremost around being a loving homemaker. It's time for brand communicators to move beyond this constricting definition, according to a language expert with TBWA Hakuhodo.
Brands and ads championing women all year round
Campaign UK made a list of brands doing taboo-smashing marketing outside of International Women's Day.
Brands need to shine a light on women's issues beyond IWD
Women want brands to think beyond International Women's Day, not just look at it as a way to drive sales.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins