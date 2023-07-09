If your Cannes wasn’t about the work, it’s your own fault

Are there more articles written about how Cannes is overblown than awards given out at the Palais? That was a question I pondered after an agency boss suggested I write down my overview of this year’s festival at 1am in the Carlton. But – given my relentless commitment to responding to subscriber feedback – here I am belatedly contributing to the canon of commentary on adland’s greatest/worst week of the year.

One of the common criticisms of each age of Cannes is that it is a victim of its own success. Why are these media people here? What is a Ferris wheel doing outside the Palais? How dare you ask me to show a pass to enter the Majestic? How many more categories is it possible to include? Who invited all the clients?

But the one that is the most serious is that the celebration of work is no longer central to most people's experience of the event. If that's true it's not for want of trying on Cannes' part. If you were in any wonder about the significance of the awards to Cannes, the fact the jury press conferences are chaired by Cannes Lions chief executive Simon Cook and chairman Phil Thomas tells its own story.

Campaign UK attended the jury presidents’ press conferences each day this year as part of our renewed commitment to the work. It was interesting to hear about why work won the top prizes. Jurors' comments provided insight for our global daily podcast and additional analysis for our winners’ stories . But I also found listening to the jury presidents speak and reading their comments prompted an intellectual exercise.