Cannes Lions

Are we seeing a return to brilliant basics?
Aug 14, 2023
Gen Kobayashi

There's a lot to be said for playing it simple, opines Gen Kobayashi.

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset
Jul 25, 2023
Robert Sawatzky

After joining from FCB last month, Gabriel Schmitt tells Campaign how he intends to make Grey a creative powerhouse once again.

China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?
Jul 13, 2023
Staff Reporters

SOUNDING BOARD: With four combined Lions this year and countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Japan leading the Lions tally for APAC, is a lack of good work or undue bias holding China from claiming its creativity throne at Cannes? Leading industry experts weigh in.

If your Cannes wasn’t about the work, it’s your own fault
Jul 9, 2023
Maisie McCabe

Take responsibility for the focus of your festival.

