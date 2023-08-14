Search
Cannes Lions
Aug 14, 2023
Are we seeing a return to brilliant basics?
There's a lot to be said for playing it simple, opines Gen Kobayashi.
Jul 25, 2023
About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset
After joining from FCB last month, Gabriel Schmitt tells Campaign how he intends to make Grey a creative powerhouse once again.
Jul 13, 2023
China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?
SOUNDING BOARD: With four combined Lions this year and countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Japan leading the Lions tally for APAC, is a lack of good work or undue bias holding China from claiming its creativity throne at Cannes? Leading industry experts weigh in.
Jul 9, 2023
If your Cannes wasn’t about the work, it’s your own fault
Take responsibility for the focus of your festival.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins