22 hours ago

IAS explains ad verification in manga style

A young automobile-company exec learns how to mitigate brand risk and ad fraud in a free download from the ad-verification company.

Integral Ad Science has launched a downloadable manga that helps explain the benefits of ad verification.

The company said awareness of ad verification as a solution to media quality issues such as brand safety, ad fraud, and viewability is at an early stage in the Japan market. 

The comic-form booklet tells the story of Rinosuke Adobe, a young digital advertising manager at a fictional car manufacturer called Tozda. Along with his teammate, Tsugumi Suehiro, Adobe learns how to solve problems such as brand risk and ad fraud by using ad verification.

This work is designed to help marketers who have heard about ad verification, but don't know what it does in detail.

“Our latest Media Quality Report [see "Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for mobile web: Integral Ad Science"] showed that ad fraud, brand risk, and viewability continue to be a huge concern for Japan’s digital advertising industry," Takeshi Yamaguchi, IAS sales director for Japan, said in a release. "Japanese digital ad budgets continued to grow even throughout the challenges of H2 2020, while ad fraud rates have also increased. IAS created this Manga comic book to help creatively communicate the importance of ad verification and present the verification solutions in an easy to understand format for our partners.”

The opening pages of the IAS manga book

 

