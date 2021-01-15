ad verification
IAS explains ad verification in manga style
A young automobile-company exec learns how to mitigate brand risk and ad fraud in a free download from the ad-verification company.
Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?
Ad verification can help advertisers reduce wastage, ensure brand safety and avoid fraud. But it's not as simple as turning it on and hoping for the best. What's the best strategy to ensure return on investment?
Preventive brand-safety services see opportunity in Japan
The market is shifting from reporting bad placements to blocking them, but there are still gaps in the technology.
New IAS tool aims to link verification and performance
The company further develops the ad verification ecosystem with an effort to show the ROI of views.
Australian watchdog: Give us more opinions on duopoly power
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission wants more input as it mulls over increasing oversight of the digital ad business.
Beyond ‘the click’: Industry urged to upgrade knowledge and methods
More core research and staff training is needed to ensure both transparency and efficient campaigns, according to a panel discussion hosted by Inskin.
