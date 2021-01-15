Advertising Digital Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?

Ad verification can help advertisers reduce wastage, ensure brand safety and avoid fraud. But it's not as simple as turning it on and hoping for the best. What's the best strategy to ensure return on investment?

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 16th lesson in the Crash Course series will uncover the components of a successful ad verification strategy. Ad verification is a technology process that allows advertisers to check whether their ads are seen by real people, in the right geography, and in safe and suitable environments. To do this, ad verification firms deploy tags or beacons with an ad that analyse ad placement, performance, context and more. Publishers meanwhile can use ad verification to reduce the risk of running fraudulent ads.

Ad verification requires strategy—it is not a one-size-fits all process but highly personalised to the advertiser. Your expert teacher promises if you follow the steps taught in the lesson "you will get return on investment".

In this lesson you will learn:

  • What is ad verification
  • What caused the need for ad verification
  • How to set a viewability guideline
  • How to establish a brand safety threshold
  • How to approach fraud
  • How to use verification reporting

Your teacher

Laura Quigley is the SVP of APAC at—you guessed it—ad verification firm Integral Ad Science (IAS). Quigley has risen through the ranks at IAS over her four-and-a-half year tenure, first joining as a sales director in ANZ, before relocating to Singapore to lead Southeast Asia and now Asia-Pacific. Quigley is currently a board member of IAB Southeast Asia and India, and regularly contributes to Campaign Asia-Pacific's features and analysis pieces.

Prior to IAS, Quigley held various digital and planning roles across Australia, New Zealand, EMEA and APAC at companies such as Google, ZenithOptimedia and Infectious Media.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of ad verification with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

