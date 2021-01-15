Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 16th lesson in the Crash Course series will uncover the components of a successful ad verification strategy. Ad verification is a technology process that allows advertisers to check whether their ads are seen by real people, in the right geography, and in safe and suitable environments. To do this, ad verification firms deploy tags or beacons with an ad that analyse ad placement, performance, context and more. Publishers meanwhile can use ad verification to reduce the risk of running fraudulent ads.

Ad verification requires strategy—it is not a one-size-fits all process but highly personalised to the advertiser. Your expert teacher promises if you follow the steps taught in the lesson "you will get return on investment".

In this lesson you will learn:

What is ad verification

What caused the need for ad verification

How to set a viewability guideline

How to establish a brand safety threshold

How to approach fraud

How to use verification reporting

Your teacher

Laura Quigley is the SVP of APAC at—you guessed it—ad verification firm Integral Ad Science (IAS). Quigley has risen through the ranks at IAS over her four-and-a-half year tenure, first joining as a sales director in ANZ, before relocating to Singapore to lead Southeast Asia and now Asia-Pacific. Quigley is currently a board member of IAB Southeast Asia and India, and regularly contributes to Campaign Asia-Pacific's features and analysis pieces.

Prior to IAS, Quigley held various digital and planning roles across Australia, New Zealand, EMEA and APAC at companies such as Google, ZenithOptimedia and Infectious Media.

The quiz

