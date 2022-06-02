IAB Tech Lab launches platform to centralise privacy and consent signals

The IAB Tech Lab has launched a global privacy platform (GPP) designed to centralize privacy and consent management for the global digital advertising industry.

GPP aims to reduce the fragmentation of privacy management as it becomes more convoluted in an evolving regulatory and privacy landscape.

The platform will consolidate privacy, consent and consumer choice signals from sites and apps into a single platform.

This will allow global publishers, advertisers and ad tech providers to manage and adapt privacy and data protection controls across various local privacy laws — such as California’s CCPA and Europe’s GDPR — in one platform.

Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab, saidthe platform is designed to address local and regional interpretations of consumer privacy: “One-off solutions and protocols cannot solve cross-jurisdictional consumer privacy and control challenges in the advertising ecosystem.”

GPP has been two years in the making. It is a product of IAB Tech Lab’s Project Rearc initiative, a taskforce set up in 2020 with a remit to design systems and standards that will allow advertisers to continue to target consumers online in a private and secure manner.

The platform will be available for public comment from today (June 1) for 60 days.

IAB Tech Lab designs standards and tools for the digital advertising industry. Last month, the consortium released a new standard, SHARC, designed to enable interactive ads to be served across different platforms in a secure iframe that prevents the ad from accessing sensitive data.