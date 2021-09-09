consent

GDPR: It's all illegal
2 days ago
Bob Hoffman

THE AD CONTRARIAN: What will happen now? My guess, the IAB will come up with some new horseshit that will take years to litigate while the adtech industry goes merrily along screwing the public.

Tinder India swipes right on the idea of consent
Sep 9, 2021
Eularie Saldanha

Tinder India swipes right on the idea of consent

The film features several stories of couples to help people understand the concept of consent, which goes way beyond just physical intimacy.

