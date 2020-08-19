THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.
THE AD CONTRARIAN: If the current incipient rejection of Facebook is going to have legs it has to be based on principles, not politics.
THE AD CONTRARIAN: If brands really believe that Black Lives Matter, they must stop hiding their taxable profits in offshore tax havens.
The Ad Contrarian describes the stink created by the combination of trash websites and adtech that's incapable of distinguishing between those sites and the good kind.
THE AD CONTRARIAN: A report on the "absurd wastefulness of the hideous adtech ecosystem" will change nothing because the industry is "far too invested" to do anything about "the black hole of adtech".
Publicis Groupe got a lot of notice last week for guaranteeing clients their money back if its agencies fail to meet certain KPIs. The Ad Contrarian asserts that one thing is certain: "Publicis will be torturing the shit out of the KPIs".
