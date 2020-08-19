Bob Hoffman

Marketing's stupidest religion
Marketing
Aug 19, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Marketing's stupidest religion

THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.

Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?
Advertising
Jul 6, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?

THE AD CONTRARIAN: If the current incipient rejection of Facebook is going to have legs it has to be based on principles, not politics.

Carnival of hypocrisy: Brands, BLM and taxes
Marketing
Jun 8, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Carnival of hypocrisy: Brands, BLM and taxes

THE AD CONTRARIAN: If brands really believe that Black Lives Matter, they must stop hiding their taxable profits in offshore tax havens.

Trash media and trash tech
Advertising
May 27, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Trash media and trash tech

The Ad Contrarian describes the stink created by the combination of trash websites and adtech that's incapable of distinguishing between those sites and the good kind.

Our invincible ignorance: Report on adtech waste will lead to nothing
Advertising
May 12, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Our invincible ignorance: Report on adtech waste ...

THE AD CONTRARIAN: A report on the "absurd wastefulness of the hideous adtech ecosystem" will change nothing because the industry is "far too invested" to do anything about "the black hole of adtech".

Publicis goes fishing
Advertising
May 4, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Publicis goes fishing

Publicis Groupe got a lot of notice last week for guaranteeing clients their money back if its agencies fail to meet certain KPIs. The Ad Contrarian asserts that one thing is certain: "Publicis will be torturing the shit out of the KPIs".

