Advertising Analysis Opinions
Bob Hoffman
1 day ago

A perfect brief is one sentence long

THE AD CONTRARIAN: There is perhaps no bigger waste of time, energy, and resources in the client-agency relationship than what is laughingly called "the briefing process".

A perfect brief is one sentence long

There are those who think of marketing people as little more than chardonnay-sipping bullshit artists who take the obvious and make it incomprehensible. This is not fair. Some drink zinfandel.

Along these lines...there is perhaps no bigger generator of bullshit, and no bigger waste of time, energy, and resources in the client-agency relationship than what is laughingly called "the briefing process". The briefing process is an ongoing comedy series in which clients are supposed to give agencies strategic direction on creative projects.

The problem is that most clients have no idea what their strategy is and consequently fill the briefing document with pages of useless marketing bullshit, doubletalk, and jargon that only serve to confuse the shit out of the process.

Agencies, having investing in everything but their creative departments, use lousy briefs as a wretched excuse for the crap they are producing.

Recently, two Aussie strategists, Matt Davies and Pieter-Paul von Weiler, undertook an excellent study to see how clients assess the briefs they create and how agencies assess these same briefs. The results are alarming—but not at all surprising. Here are a few of their findings.


(I want to be clear that what follows are my dumbass opinions and not Matt and Pieter-Paul's)

I have never seen more compelling evidence that the whole "briefing process" is a ridiculous shit show and waste of time. There is no universe, or even a metaverse, in which the two parties could be further apart.

The primary reason for this is that the entire briefing process is constructed on two fundamental misconceptions:

  1. The assumption that most clients have a clear, specific, and comprehensible  strategy that they can communicate.
  2. The assumption that ad strategy is more important than creativity.

As you might expect, I don't believe either of these.

A perfect brief is one sentence long. Anything more is just evidence that the marketing people are confused. The more confused they are, the more horseshit they pile on.

Perhaps even worse, agencies use "the brief" to abdicate their responsibility for producing imaginative creative work by asserting that they need the brilliance of MBAs to take them by the hand and help them across the street. This is pathetic.

In furtherance of my beliefs, this week I wrote a piece that pissed-off legions of jargon-spewing brief jockies. It questioned many of the assumptions that pass for wisdom in our industry. It tries to answer the question, "What the hell is advertising supposed to do, anyway?"

It's called "The three-word brief." If you work in advertising or marketing and you'd like a different perspective on the whole thing from the one you're getting, I think you'll like it.

Bob Hoffman is the author of several best-selling books about advertising, a popular international speaker on advertising and marketing, and the creator of 'The Ad Contrarian' newsletter, where this first appeared, and blog. Earlier in his career he was CEO of two independent agencies and the US operation of an international agency.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

2 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

5 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

6 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

7 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

8 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

9 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

10 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Related Articles

Where does the advertising agency go from here?
Advertising
Aug 25, 2021
Sonal Patel

Where does the advertising agency go from here?

The agency model is crumbling: here's what comes next
Advertising
Sep 28, 2021
Richard Smoorenburg

The agency model is crumbling: here's what comes next

When advertisers hoard hot agencies
Advertising
Aug 4, 2021
Darren Woolley

When advertisers hoard hot agencies

Boycott or not to boycott: how agencies should work with high-carbon clients
Advertising
11 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Boycott or not to boycott: how agencies should work ...

Just Published

Sometimes the old ideas really are the best
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sue Unerman

Sometimes the old ideas really are the best

There are 48 ways to transform creativity. Here’s number three – use an old idea.

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali
Advertising
7 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this ...

The campaign titled, 'deliver the love' ahead of the festive season, aims at spreading the message of spending Diwali with covid heroes.

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch accessible podcast for deaf and hard of hearing audiences
Media
7 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch ...

The ‘More Than This’ podcast translates tone and pace into visuals.

Pepsico's Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more
Marketing
7 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Pepsico's Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more

The iced tea brand will provide $100,000 to women entrepreneurs to help lighten the load.