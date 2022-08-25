Tinder broaches the topic of consent through 'never have I ever'

Tinder India has rolled out a campaign titled 'we need to talk' under its 'let's talk consent' initiative that explores the nuances of consent in interpersonal relationships amongst young adults.



Conceptualised by The Script Room, the film aims to encourage conversations around consent and safe dating. It centres around a birthday party where a group of young adult friends play 'never have I ever'. A seemingly innocuous question goes awry when one friend is called out for violating someone’s consent. This question in turn sparks multiple conversations between party guests about their varied understanding of consent based on personal and lived experiences. In one particular moment, a protagonist in the film asks his partner 'have I ever made you feel like you are doing something you don't want to do?' The partner reveals how she does lie sometimes because she was afraid to hurt his feelings. The film ends with the protagonist who incited the conversation on consent saying, 'look for a yes because anything less than that is a no.'



Taru Kapoor, general manager, Tinder and Match Group, India, said, "Our conversations with Tinder members and the survey with young adult daters in India gave us insight into the overwhelming need to create safe spaces for conversations on boundaries and mutual respect, which are not often discussed in our society. Our Let’s Talk Consent initiative aims to give young adults the tools and resources to understand how consent equates to freedom in making choices, mutual agreement and normalises open discussions on tough topics. Coupled with safety products in the app and initiatives such as these, we are committed to working towards creating a healthy dating ecosystem in the country.”



The campaign will be rolled out on the brand's Instagram and YouTube handles as well as on Voot.



CREDITS:

Client: Tinder India

Agency: The Script Room

Director: Sonam Nair