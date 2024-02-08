News The Work Advertising Creativity
Swipe right: Tinder's new SEA campaign taps into Gen Z's fearless approach to dating

From fleeting sparks to enduring romances, Tinder's latest Valentine's campaign for the region promises a connection for all.

In a move that's bound to send ripples through the sea of singletons in Vietnam, Tinder has launched its first local "It starts with a swipe" campaign—just in time for Tết (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) and Valentine's Day. Because if there's anything more exciting than spring rolls, it's the prospect of new love, right?

And let's be honest: While the world of swiping left or right feels simply inane and arbitrary (not to mention hideously uncomfortable for Ad Nut's paws to handle), Ad Nut has overheard many a frustrated human lamenting or celebrating over their mating and dating choices from this app, so there's at least entertainment value in these anecdotes to be found.

According to Tinder's 'Future of Dating' report, Gen Z's approach to romance is as unpredictable as Ad Nut's nut stash locations. While companionship, friendship, or a "situationship" are high on their list, a whopping 64% admit to the emotional uplift a love relationship brings.

The young hearts of Vietnam seem no different, with 73% saying they value dating apps for introducing them to new faces beyond their social circles. But here's the kicker: 58% are open to these new connections blossoming into romance, while 56% view dating as a buffet of enriching experiences.

Daniel Kim, Tinder's vice president of marketing for APAC, puts it poetically, saying that young adults in Vietnam view dating as an "open-ended journey."

The campaign itself is crafted with VMLY&R Vietnam and targets the 'Peak Season' of dating that coincides with Tết, Vietnam's grandest holiday season (running from January 1 to February 14). It's like saying, 'New Year, new me... but also, new boo?'

Tinder brings love to SEA with first ‘It Starts With a Swipe’ campaign in Vietnam

The three short videos showcase a diverse range of Gen Z singles in Vietnam jumping on the popular platform to answer questions and finding themselves matched. From casual friendships to finding a spark to long-term partnership, the vignettes showcase a series of human connections. And the notion is clear: It all starts with a swipe. Less jaded, more playful and willing to explore, the film shows that Gen Z takes everything as it comes, even if it's with a side of the unknown. The point is to explore and widen their reach, even if it means putting yourself out there.

The extension of this campaign into Vietnam fits as part of a wider series and adapted for the local market. Launched earlier in January, the campaigns also feature US-based films (below) that show a similar zest for Gen Z's curiousity when it comes to love, with a cheeky, youthful tone. It's nice to see the utilisation of a singular concept taken and adopted more widely, ensuring the brand messaging and positioning remain clear regardless of geography. 

One could imagine, as Ad Nut does from a lofty branch, the flutter of excitement that comes with each swipe—a gateway to new horizons, friendships blossoming into something more, or perhaps a fleeting moment of companionship under the moonlit sky. It's a reminder that in the vast forest of human connection, there are endless trails to be explored, each swipe a step into the unknown.

Ad Nut can't help but be impressed by the notion of it all. According to Kim, Tinder is like a benevolent fairy godparent of dating, not dictating who or how to date. As Ad Nut chuckles and scampers back up the tree, one thing's for sure: Whether you're in it for a fling or lifelong companionship, Tinder's latest Southeast Asian campaign reminds you that in the game of love, every swipe is a doorway to endless possibilities.

And who knows? Maybe even Ad Nut might consider swapping nuts for swipes.

Campaign Asia

