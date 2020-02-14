valentines day

This Valentine’s Day, consider how your brand strategy ignites love
Feb 14, 2020
Laura Quigley

IAS gives relationship advice to brands looking to enter long-lasting relationships with consumers.

Stars (literally) align for college sweethearts who love astronomy
Feb 14, 2020
Ad Nut

Just in time for V-Day, a sweet new campaign by Science Centre Singapore.

Manila traffic app finds most efficient way for lovers to reunite
Feb 14, 2020
Ad Nut

Sakay.ph and MullenLowe Philippines created a feature that finds the halfway point between you and your significant other.

Delete all memories of your ex forever, brought to you by Google
Feb 7, 2020
Ad Nut

This Valentine's Day, Google wants to help singletons purge themselves of any memories of a former lover.

DB Export's new R&B—that's 'romance & beers'—ballad
Feb 11, 2019
Ad Nut

'I'm Drinking It For You' celebrates love and low-carb alcohol in an entertainingly non-cheesy way.

Godiva challenges the soullessness of Valentine's Day in Japan
Feb 5, 2018
David Blecken

Who needs 'giri choco' anyway?

