valentines day

Feb 14, 2020
This Valentine’s Day, consider how your brand strategy ignites love
IAS gives relationship advice to brands looking to enter long-lasting relationships with consumers.
Feb 14, 2020
Stars (literally) align for college sweethearts who love astronomy
Just in time for V-Day, a sweet new campaign by Science Centre Singapore.
Feb 14, 2020
Manila traffic app finds most efficient way for lovers to reunite
Sakay.ph and MullenLowe Philippines created a feature that finds the halfway point between you and your significant other.
Feb 7, 2020
Delete all memories of your ex forever, brought to you by Google
This Valentine's Day, Google wants to help singletons purge themselves of any memories of a former lover.
Feb 11, 2019
DB Export's new R&B—that's 'romance & beers'—ballad
'I'm Drinking It For You' celebrates love and low-carb alcohol in an entertainingly non-cheesy way.
Feb 5, 2018
Godiva challenges the soullessness of Valentine's Day in Japan
Who needs 'giri choco' anyway?
