1 day ago
IAB Tech Lab launches platform to centralise privacy and consent signals
Global privacy platform designed to help the ad industry navigate evolving privacy laws and platform changes across countries.
Mar 6, 2019
Kantar launches new insights platform
Marketplace available in 21 countries.
Dec 18, 2018
Taptica forms new China subsidiary, plans expansion
Mobile ad platform names new Beijing GM and is set to open a Guangzhou office
Oct 5, 2018
Google launches new creative platform
Site includes tools and programmes for creatives and launches in APAC first.
Jun 27, 2018
Google relaunches ad products suite
Doubleclick brand jettisoned as Google reorganises ad and marketing tools for better integration.
Apr 4, 2018
Make video fit for platform, fit for purpose
Don’t value meaningless reach over meaningful experiences, say IAB Singapore board members Phil Townend of Unruly and Gavin Buxton of SpotX.
