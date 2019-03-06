platform

IAB Tech Lab launches platform to centralise privacy and consent signals
1 day ago
Jessica Heygate

IAB Tech Lab launches platform to centralise privacy and consent signals

Global privacy platform designed to help the ad industry navigate evolving privacy laws and platform changes across countries.

Kantar launches new insights platform
Mar 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Kantar launches new insights platform

Marketplace available in 21 countries.

Taptica forms new China subsidiary, plans expansion
Dec 18, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Taptica forms new China subsidiary, plans expansion

Mobile ad platform names new Beijing GM and is set to open a Guangzhou office

Google launches new creative platform
Oct 5, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Google launches new creative platform

Site includes tools and programmes for creatives and launches in APAC first.

Google relaunches ad products suite
Jun 27, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Google relaunches ad products suite

Doubleclick brand jettisoned as Google reorganises ad and marketing tools for better integration.

Make video fit for platform, fit for purpose
Apr 4, 2018
Phil Townend

Make video fit for platform, fit for purpose

Don’t value meaningless reach over meaningful experiences, say IAB Singapore board members Phil Townend of Unruly and Gavin Buxton of SpotX.

