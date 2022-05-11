Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

How marketers can respond to China's Omicron outbreak

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report from Publicis reveals the early impact of China's stringent Covid regulations on brands and consumers.

How marketers can respond to China's Omicron outbreak
See full-size

As China continues to be impacted by the Omicron Covid-19 subvariant, Edge, an insights team at Publicis Group, has released its latest insight report on the impact of COVID-19 on the market. To date, Omicron has spread across 30 provinces in China with more than 800,000 people infected and 65 million people affected due to strict Covid protocols. Shanghai, which has been at the centre of the latest outbreak, has now started to ease restrictions on businesses to kickstart the city’s economy after weeks of lockdown.

Here are four takeaways from this report for marketers: 

  • Offer 'little luxuries': As consumers move to buy beyond daily necessities, brands with the ability to provide products that help make life in the lockdown better should continue to advertise and explore alternate purchase channels to fulfil consumer demands.
  • Belt tightening to come: While consumers are willing to pay for little luxuries while in lockdown, this will not continue as the long-term impact of a slowing economy may impact consumer confidence.
  • Exposure, exposure: Ad awareness is still impacting purchase intention in such times therefore reducing ad spends may cause brands to shrink mental availability and impact brand consumption post the lockdown.
  • Create new occasions: Help consumers discover new ways of using your product in home, expanding their consumption repertoire.

 
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

2 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

3 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

4 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

6 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

7 A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

8 David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

9 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?

10 Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?

Related Articles

Hong Kong adspend dove with skyrocketing Omicron cases
News
Mar 29, 2022
Staff Reporters

Hong Kong adspend dove with skyrocketing Omicron cases

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai
Marketing
Apr 3, 2022
Staff Reporters

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

How wider consumer trends are emerging from Shanghai's lockdown
Analysis
Apr 21, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

How wider consumer trends are emerging from ...

Just Published

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative officer
Advertising
2 hours ago
Shawn Paul Wood

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative ...

DeCourcy left Wieden+Kennedy in December, announcing that she would retire from the advertising industry.

How viable is Instagram’s latest NFT initiative?
Analysis
11 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

How viable is Instagram’s latest NFT initiative?

As a centralised platform, Instagram will undoubtedly face challenges in introducing NFT display options.

Salaries rise for majority of creative staff but women earn $11k less than men
News
11 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Salaries rise for majority of creative staff but ...

Salary inflation led to 63% of permanent staff receiving an average 10.2% pay increase.

Body-shaming brands and the male mental health crisis
Advertising
11 hours ago
Yasmin Arrigo

Body-shaming brands and the male mental health crisis

While some ads that feature female models have been blasted for encouraging unhealthy body ideals, somehow those for young men have passed largely under the radar.