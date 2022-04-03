Marketing News
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Porsche sent local customers food baskets during Shanghai's lockdown, according to social-media reports.

When a major metropolitan area enters lockdown, expensive luxury goods don't do people much good. But fresh vegetables and other foodstuffs do. So as Shanghai experienced lockdown last week, some luxury brands sought to deliver for their customers, at least according to reports and images circulating on social media and reported on by Global Times and other outlets.

Porsche's owner's club, Louis Vuitton, Bulgari and Cartier are among the brands that are reported to have sent food to valued customers. And if images circulating on social media can be believed, the brands did not fail to use the attention to detail their affluent buyers are accustomed to.

 
 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

