shanghai
Best spaces to work: Mailman Shanghai
The digital agency’s crib in Xuhui has a brand-new studio complete with a green screen.
HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign
THE WORK: 'Achieve gamefulness' for HP Omen by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.
How Chinese liquor brand Moutai is using Costco to thwart speculators
Ahead of the mid-autumn festival, mass lineups returned to Costco as 10,000 bottles of Moutai were sold out in the supermarket within two days.
Costco grand-opening hoopla gives way to disappointment in Shanghai
A week after its China debut caused a frenzy, the retailer is enduring a wave of membership cancellations.
China's first Costco closes shortly after opening
A victim of its own success, the 20,000-square-meter supermarket closed early after being overrun by eager—and in some cases overly eager—consumers.
MCM builds giant playground in Shanghai flagship store
The German leather goods brand transformed its flagship store in Shanghai by way of a virtual playground.
