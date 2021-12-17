Advertising Digital Media Analysis
How Foxtel blanketed Australia in DOOH ads for one hour

CASE STUDY: With Mindshare and Hivestack, the brand took over 86% of the digital out-of-home inventory in the country to promote the original series Wentworth.

Background and objectives

Australian subscription-TV company Foxtel ran a two-month campaign to promote the final season of its original series Wentworth. Foxtel tasked its media agency, Mindshare, to deliver extra exposure for the release of the series' last episode on October 26. Along with DOOH (digital out of home) adtech company Hivestack, the companies aimed to disrupt the market and secure more impressions than would be possible in the time period using traditional methods.

Execution

Foxtel, via Mindshare, had previously integrated with Hivestack’s DSP (demand-side platform) for bespoke campaigns using screen and day/part targeting to advertise programming on Foxtel Group’s streaming platforms, Binge and Kayo.

From 5 pm to 6 pm on October 26, 86% of all billboard and retail DOOH inventory available programmatically in Australia exclusively showed Foxtel’s Wentworth campaign creative. The Private Marketplace (PMP) campaign was set to serve as many creative plays as possible during the one-hour time period. 

The campaign was shown on large format and retail screens available via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP) across seven of the biggest media owners throughout Australia, including QMS Media, Shopper and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). Selected inventory included digital billboards, street furniture, and retail screens across in high footfall locations. 

Results

The campaign delivered a total of over 2 million impressions (2,074,136, to be exact) nationally across its one-hour time span, serving 184,381 adverts across 3901 screens.

As well as achieving the campaign aim of domination and disruption—86% of all available billboard and retail DOOH inventory showong the Wentworth creative—Hivestack was also able to break down impressions achieved by media type, media owner, and a ranking of most impressions delivered by both billboard and small-format screens.

These breakdowns showed that billboard advertisements secured 438,500 impressions (21.14% of total impressions), street furniture secured 31,246 impressions (1.51%), and Mall screens secured 1,604,391 impressions (77.35%). Breakdowns of impressions allowed Foxtel to gauge the effectiveness and impact down to the best performing screens and locations, providing insights that can be used to inform future campaign and activation strategies.

CREDITS

Abbey McGhee, Head of Entertainment Marketing, Foxtel
Hannah Doolan, Marketing Manager, Foxtel
Rhys Gower, Head of Media, Foxtel
Lee Dobbins, Client Leader, Mindshare
Guillaume David, Group Investment Director, Mindshare
Paige Wheaton, National Head of Investment, Mindshare
Erin Koedam, AU Sales Director, Hivestack
Matt Bushby, Managing Director ANZ & SEA, Hivestack
Rosie Baker - Group Communications Director at GroupM

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

