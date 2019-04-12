foxtel
How Foxtel blanketed Australia in DOOH ads for one hour
CASE STUDY: With Mindshare and Hivestack, the brand took over 86% of the digital out-of-home inventory in the country to promote the original series Wentworth.
Game of Ads: Lavish activations abound as GoT returns
Is DDB and Foxtel's 2,000 square metre virtual graveyard built to 'honour' late Game of Thrones characters excessive? Exceptionally so—but it's all in the spirit of the unbridled hype surrounding the final season of the HBO series.
Foxtel builds techno shirt to let footy fans feel the game's impact
AUSTRALIA - Australian pay-TV provider Foxtel, working with CHE Proximity and We:eX (Wearable Experiments), has created an electronics-enhanced shirt that it claims will let some fans experience the pressure, exhaustion and crushing hits that Aussie-rules football players feel during games.
GroupM relaunches its search agency in Australia
SYDNEY - GroupM has relaunched its search business, Outrider Australia, as ‘M’ with an expanded offering that includes search, mobile, social, creative production and performance display.
MTV Australia launches three new channels, increases market presence
SYDNEY - MTV Networks Australia is increasing its distribution with 36 per cent by moving onto Foxtel's 'Get started' tier on 1 November in addition to launching MTVN and high-definition channels MTV Hits and MTVNHD.
