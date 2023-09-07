How 'Barbie' is fueling a rise in ‘Brotox’

Barbie, the movie of the summer, has influenced more than carefully-curated pink outfits and conversations about feminism.

The film has also spurred a wave of interest in certain forms of cosmetic procedures — and is even adding to the rise in men seeking Botox, also known as “Brotox.”

“Barbie Botox” — or a procedure that involves injections into the trapezius muscles in the shoulders to create the impression of a longer neck — has recently gained traction among young women and gone viral on TikTok.

There has also been a rise in general plastic and cosmetic surgeries that aim to take advantage of the Barbie hype by offering “Barbie makeover plastic surgery.” Many of these packages claim they’ll make patients’ facial features look as flawless as the doll along with a conventionally appealing body shape.

The Barbie-inspired plastic surgery may be felt the most among young women but more and more, men are seeking cosmetic procedures and aren’t immune to the social trends.

Plastic surgeons on TikTok are aiming to take advantage of the hype, with some even sharing videos of Ken getting Botox — or calling certain rhinoplasties “Ken doll noses” — to advertise the procedures.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), cosmetic surgery and non-surgical procedures like Botox rose 29% among men between 2000 and 2018. In 2020 alone, more than 265,000 men sought out Botox procedures.

On TikTok, videos tagged with the hashtag #Brotox have surpassed 18 million views.

In one recent video, TikToker @JustinJedlica — who is popularly known as the “human Ken doll” — discussed how he began getting Botox done at age 25, but would have started earlier if he could.

Other men show before and after videos following the procedures, pointing out a difference in fine lines and wrinkles."

Plastic surgeons have confirmed seeing a surge in patients seeking Barbie-inspired procedures since the movie was released in late July.

Dr. Payman Danielpour of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group recently told The Hollywood Reporter that “after the first week of the film’s opening, I’ve had patients asking for Barbie’s waist and breasts,” and “one patient asked about a rib removal to cinch her waist like Barbie.”

Some of the more outlandish requests – like removing a rib to have a slimmer waist – spurred by the Barbie movie have sparked concerns among some plastic surgeons.

“Even with the positive messaging, the Barbie movie romanticizes anatomically unrealistic beauty ideals,” Dara Liotta, a facial plastic surgeon, told the outlet. “We now know that with her anatomy, Barbie wouldn’t even be able to stand up.”

The same goes for men influenced by the movie – and seeking to be “Kenough.” “Barbie Botox” isn’t limited to women, as the trends on TikTok have shown.

Still, there are safe ways to get Botox or other cosmetic procedures done.

Experts suggest searching for the most qualified and board-certified cosmetic or plastic surgeon to perform the procedure – and urge people to be aware of the risks and long-term impacts of them.