News Advertising Media Creativity Technology
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

House 337 launches AI ethics committee and guidelines

The guidelines aim to protect human creativity and train people on how to leverage AI responsibly.

House 337: Asked for feedback from every member of staff to create its AI guidelines (Photo: Getty).
House 337: Asked for feedback from every member of staff to create its AI guidelines (Photo: Getty).

House 337 has launched an AI ethics committee and AI guidelines to regulate the use of this technology as it continues to grow.

The global creative shop is calling on other agencies and companies to be aware of their own use of AI and consider their approach to AI ethics.

The committee and guidelines aim to educate people on AI challenges and opportunities as well as protect human creativity.

The guidelines include human oversight of AI tools to ensure the technology is not biased, the ethical use of audio, video and imagery without infringing copyright, ensuring how AI can support human creativity rather than replace it, informing clients and customers when their data is being collected and used by AI systems, training for all people working with AI, and a “red flag” process for people to raise anonymous concerns.

The committee is made up of House 337 leadership team members and AI SMEs across the agency and is advised by Next 15 AI, data and legal specialists. They will oversee the use of AI and monitor the types of brands House 337 works with to ensure they are making a positive impact.

The ethical guidance was led by House 337's Kim Lawrie, head of creative and emerging technology, and Matt Rhodes, chief strategy officer.

Lawrie said: “There’s plenty of hand-wringing in this field but very little practical advice. It’s more than time that we lead the charge to support clients and the wider business community with best practice examples.

“AI is nothing to be afraid of, and we are committed to open education around AI tools so that everyone can be as excited as we are about these technologies and how they can change business for the better.”

The shop spent six months working on its guidelines and asked for feedback from every member of staff throughout the process.

Phil Fearnley, group chief executive of House 337, added: “It’s one thing to talk about the need for ethical frameworks and another to put these systems in place. It’s not hard to know the difference between good and bad practices when it comes to working with AI, and there are many experts that agencies can turn to for advice.

“It takes much longer to wait for regulation and leaders to come and slap you on the wrist, but that’s an expensive bet. It’s much easier to get your moral philosophy together as a business, talk to the people you work with and create a system that works cleanly for everyone.

“When we know what we are doing and what the boundaries are, everyone can work freely and safely with AI, allowing us to make much more creative and exciting work.”

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

2 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

5 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

6 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

8 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

10 ‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

Related Articles

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more
Sep 27, 2023
Minnie Wang

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's ...

AI puts creative tools in the hands of millions
The Information
Jun 12, 2023
Mark Read

AI puts creative tools in the hands of millions

Tech platforms attribute recent growth spurts to AI-powered performance products
Aug 15, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Tech platforms attribute recent growth spurts to ...

Tech AI won’t kill creativity, but it might kill the planet
May 18, 2023
Malcolm Poynton

Tech AI won’t kill creativity, but it might kill ...

Just Published

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back in Asahi's sales
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back ...

Innovation, growth and the premiumisation of beer—these are just some of the hot topics on Asahi's marketing director for Asia, Loretta Lee's mind.

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful
15 hours ago
Robert Heldt

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful

Asia remains one of the most diverse, nuanced and vibrant global regions, brimming with the potential for business success. So, why are so many brands still struggling to treat localisation as more than a quick lift-and-shift strategy job? Robert Heldt explores.

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global ...

Yasuharu Sasaki, Will Swayne and Pete Stein will head up global practices teams for creative, media and CXM under Jean Lin's leadership, while Peter Huijboom steps down as Dentsu's international media CEO to serve in an advisory role.

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video
20 hours ago
John Harrington

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Rob Mayhew, the popular social media creator, has published a video mocking Havas and its CEO Yannick Bolloré after the company defended its decision to work with Shell.