Hotels.com is seeking a 'Bath Boss' to save hotel bathtubs from extinction

Hotels.com is on a mission to save hotel bathtubs after The Washington Post reported that they may go the way of the dinosaur.

The brand has created the coveted position of “Bath Boss.” Hotels.com is accepting applications for the role at Hotels.com/BathBoss until Friday. The selected person will embark on a “Tour de Tub,” spending two nights each at hotel properties in New York City, including Mr. C Seaport, The Dominick and The Langham, from November 9 to 15. The Bath Boss’ main duty is luxuriating in their epic tubs and documenting the journey.

“As our Bath Boss, they will be responsible for capturing and sharing the experience of bathing in some of the most luxurious bathtubs that New York City has to offer,” Shannon Lovich, the head of PR and communications North America at Hotels.com, told PRWeek via email. “The Bath Boss will be asked to share one post per hotel on their own social channels.”

Along with a $5,000 “salary,” the Bath Boss will also get a $1,000 travel stipend, plush bath accessories, a custom robe, slippers and eye mask.

The Bath Boss is tasked with “driving awareness of the very crucial cause of doing absolutely nothing but relaxing in the bath,” a Hotels.com statement explained.

“At Hotels.com, as our name implies, we know hotels,” Lovich said. “We are continually working to drive awareness, not only for how we reward travelers when they stay, but also for the wide breadth of properties worldwide that can be found on Hotels.com.”

Lovich explained that, when the company thinks about driving news, it is focused on “identifying a real world truth and pairing it with a brand truth.”

She added that there is a trend of dream jobs driving media conversation and action from consumers.

In August, Farm Rich brought on a chief cheese officer; and last month, Schleich hired a child to be its chief storytelling officer and McCormick & Company enlisted a director of taco relations.

Hotels.com PR AOR ICF Next is supporting this campaign. To promote this effort, Hotels.com has put together a multi-channel communications plan, including owned and paid social, influencer support and PR.

​​Bath Boss /baTH bôs/: (noun) a person who is hand selected by https://t.co/RxTPUGyReK to get paid $5k to test the very best hotel bathtubs in NYC.

Budget information was not disclosed.