Advertising Marketing News The Work
Fayola Douglas
23 hours ago

Hotels.com invites Americans to escape election by living under a rock

Underground stay will enable guests to disconnect.

Hotels.com: guests will stay in property 50 feet below ground
Hotels.com: guests will stay in property 50 feet below ground

Hotels.com is inviting Americans to escape the election chatter by living under a rock for a week.

The five-night stay for two people in the subterranean property has been designed as a respite from "the newsfeed negativity".

Guests are invited to relax and cut all access to Wi-Fi, cable TV and daily newspapers during their stay at the venue in New Mexico.

The cost to stay is an Abraham Lincoln-inspired "presidential rate" of $5 a night with the property available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ICF Next is delivering the project.

Josh Belkin, vice-president for global brand at Hotels.com, said: "Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election. We're transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover… because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us."

The contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been hotting up ahead of the election taking place next month. 

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

5 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

6 40 Under 40 opens for entries

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

8 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

9 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

10 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Related Articles

The pug stays in the picture in new Hotels.com campaign
Advertising
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Miller

The pug stays in the picture in new Hotels.com campaign

Millennials' best friend is Hotels.com's new mascot
Digital
Dec 22, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Millennials' best friend is Hotels.com's new mascot

Marketing on mobile's leading edge: ecommerce strategies from Hotels.com
Analysis
Jun 4, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Marketing on mobile's leading edge: ecommerce ...

Half of Hotels.com’s ad dollars will go to digital
Marketing
May 29, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Half of Hotels.com’s ad dollars will go to digital

Just Published

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years

Highly awarded Suthisak Sucharittanonta—responsible for Thailand's first gold Cannes Lion in film—has been with BBDO Bangkok since 1998.

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen standout campaigns about mental health
Advertising
9 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen ...

In honour of World Mental Health Day, we picked 12 of the best recent mental-health campaigns from APAC and beyond.

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific

INSPIRATION STATION: China and Japan won big at this year's Pentawards—the world's leading awards for packaging design. Have a look at winning work out of APAC.