1 day ago
Hotels.com invites Americans to escape election by living under a rock
Underground stay will enable guests to disconnect.
Nov 6, 2018
The pug stays in the picture in new Hotels.com campaign
Hotels.com's senior brand marketing manager explains why the company is unifying its creative in a series of markets around a canine embodiment.
Dec 22, 2017
Millennials' best friend is Hotels.com's new mascot
Travel booking site Hotels.com introduced a new mascot to differentiate itself in the crowded market.
Oct 10, 2016
Viewability? Well, it’s a start
The conversation is only just starting in Southeast Asia, but marketers are already thinking about viewability standards and viewable CPM.
