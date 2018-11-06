hotelscom

Hotels.com invites Americans to escape election by living under a rock
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Hotels.com invites Americans to escape election by living under a rock

Underground stay will enable guests to disconnect.

The pug stays in the picture in new Hotels.com campaign
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Miller

The pug stays in the picture in new Hotels.com campaign

Hotels.com's senior brand marketing manager explains why the company is unifying its creative in a series of markets around a canine embodiment.

Millennials' best friend is Hotels.com's new mascot
Dec 22, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Millennials' best friend is Hotels.com's new mascot

Travel booking site Hotels.com introduced a new mascot to differentiate itself in the crowded market.

Viewability? Well, it’s a start
Oct 10, 2016
Gabey Goh

Viewability? Well, it’s a start

The conversation is only just starting in Southeast Asia, but marketers are already thinking about viewability standards and viewable CPM.

