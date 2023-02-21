Advertising Marketing News Opinions
Matthew Weiner
Feb 22, 2023

Horsing around for the Tokyo Olympics

A new video podcast series looks back on celebrated sports advertising campaigns. Here the creator and presenter remembers one personal favourite that he was involved in.

Horsing around for the Tokyo Olympics

Do you have a favourite sports campaign? Maybe it’s a classic Nike football ad or an out-of-this-world Red Bull stunt.

For me it’s The Swoosh’s "Airport 98". You know the one when Ronaldo and the Brazil team samba-ed their way around a terminal with effortless cool.

The ad was as unforgettable as anything that that World Cup had to offer and after watching it I fell immediately in love with sport campaigns.

At Redtorch we’re fortunate enough to be trusted by some of the biggest names in sport to create campaigns and so we’re always looking to share industry insights that will help raise the game.

That’s why we’ve launched a podcast called SportOnCreative. It’s about great sports campaigns by the people who made them.

As far as we’re aware it’s the only podcast out there exclusively dedicated to creative sports campaigns.

It’s basically an excuse for me to interview some of the most creative and interesting people in the business.

In each episode I chat to an expert about their favourite campaign and find out how they made it, what worked, what didn’t and what we can all learn from their experience.

With creativity being one of the most important drivers of marketing effectiveness, it’s like giving our listeners a cheat code.

SportOnCreative kicks off with a deep dive into the mini Mini campaign at the London 2012 Olympics with the former chief executive of international sports marketing agency Synergy, Tim Crow.

Crow, a sports and esports business advisor who has been at the forefront of sport for 30 years, provides fascinating insights into an incredible Olympic campaign that involved a fleet of remote-controlled mini Minis whiz around Olympic regulations to steal the show at the London 2012 Games and, in the process, create a new tool in the sports marketers’ playbook.

In the interview, Crow reveals how Mini managed to manoeuvre around the Olympics’ no logo regulations “I get asked that a lot,” he says. He also shares lots of  invaluable lessons he learned creating this great campaign and many others along the way.

Future episodes of SportOnCreative include a chat with PR guru Andrew Bloch about the time he convinced snooker star Jimmy White to change his name to Jimmy Brown, cooking up a perfect PR storm for sponsors of The Masters, HP Sauce.

But if I were to interview myself about my own favourite campaign, the one I would choose would probably surprise a few people.

Despite being a huge football fan and having worked with the likes of Adidas, Puma, Arsenal and The Premier League, I’d probably pick Redtorch’s award-winning Olympic campaign for The International Federation for Equestrian Sports.

It was a tough gig. A really tough gig. Our goal was to make equestrian sport one of the most engaged sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. But initial research revealed that sports fans considered equestrian sport elitist, boring and hard to understand.

So, to make it stand out from the other 32 sports at the Games, Redtorch’s strategic dynamic duo Chris Argyle-Robinson and Alex Ross homed in on the three things that made the sport special and would appeal to a wider audience.

First, there was the unique relationship between horse and rider – no other sport at the Olympics features a rider/animal relationship.

Then there was the gender parity. It’s the only Olympic sport where men and women compete against each other.

Lastly, age is no barrier. It was the only sport at Tokyo 2020 where a 60-year-old woman could compete against a 20-year-old man – and win...

We called our campaign "We don’t play" because we wanted to spotlight equestrian sport’s difference from all the others.

While all those other athletes are just playing, our equestrians are instead – according to their discipline – jumping, dancing and flying.

And fly we did.

By the end of the campaign, the team led by project managers extraordinaire Jacqueline Darby and Jess Reus, and fuelled by the creative juices of Tom Kirkland and Ziad Koulailat, had delivered 3,000 pieces of content and helped equestrianism to be one of the most engaged sports at Tokyo 2020.

One supporter even got themselves a #WeDontPlay tattoo. Don’t ask where.

Even better, Snoop Dogg declared himself the sport’s most unlikely new fan.

The most rewarding aspect of the campaign for me was an activation we called "Tokyo to go".

As fans couldn’t get to Japan because of the pandemic we decided to bring a little bit of the Games to them.

To help inspire the next generation of equestrians, we arranged for Olympic medallist Tina Cook and her horse Billy the Red to surprise a bunch of young people at an inner-city youth club.

After giving the kids a masterclass in jumping, Tina decided to take them on an ever-so-slightly chaotic ride through the streets of Brixton past the brightly painted street art.

Watching this adventure of a lifetime unfold was, like all great campaigns, a visual and emotional treat I’ll never forget.

Matt Weiner is creative director of Redtorch. The first episode of SportOnCreative can be watched here.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The promises and perils AI-powered search

1 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

2 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

3 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

4 Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

5 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Philips switches $165 million global media account

6 Philips switches $165 million global media account

Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

7 Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

As Singapore ends Covid rules, industry leaders recall their surreal pandemic memories

9 As Singapore ends Covid rules, industry leaders recall their surreal pandemic memories

Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

10 Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

Related Articles

Tokyo Olympics inspires outstanding and outlandish art
Jul 29, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Tokyo Olympics inspires outstanding and outlandish art

Airbnb hosts more than 200 Tokyo Olympic experiences
Jul 22, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Airbnb hosts more than 200 Tokyo Olympic experiences

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK
Dec 12, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving ...

Toyota pulls Tokyo Olympics ads
Jul 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Toyota pulls Tokyo Olympics ads

Just Published

CMO Power List 2023: Call for nominations
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

CMO Power List 2023: Call for nominations

Campaign Asia-Pacific's CMO Power List, a definitive guide to the most influential marketers in the region, is now accepting nominations for its 5th annual listing of top marketers.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Christine Li, BBDO
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Christine Li, BBDO

With a knack for finding solutions and inspiring teammates, Li has navigated BBDO Beijing’s business to steady commercial success and better work culture.

Winning advertisers is key to saving newspapers in APAC: GroupM
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Winning advertisers is key to saving newspapers in ...

The WPP media agency network launches a 'Back to News' initiative to bring advertisers into the fight to support responsible journalism and address the spread of misinformation.

Without standard metrics, should brands still invest in retail media?
7 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Without standard metrics, should brands still ...

Retail media currently lacks standardised metrics, undermining its credibility with brands and hindering industry growth. We find out what brands should ask the retail media networks they are being asked to invest in.