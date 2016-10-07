Search
1 day ago
Toyota pulls Tokyo Olympics ads
The top partner cited lack of public support in its decision to not air sponsorship ads, as the Olympic Village reports its fourth Covid case.
Oct 7, 2016
How Japanese brands can get the most out of Tokyo 2020
For any sponsor hoping to win at the next Summer Games, preparation starts now.
Aug 22, 2016
Dentsu to lead use of simplified Japanese for tourists
Japan’s largest advertising agency has launched a project to improve services for tourists, starting with an initiative to encourage the use of simplified Japanese when addressing visitors.
Nov 5, 2015
The thinking behind Dentsu's deal with a Kazakhstan volleyball player
TOKYO - Dentsu recently acquired exclusive marketing rights to an athlete outside Japan for the first time. We asked what the agreement actually means.
