Toyota pulls Tokyo Olympics ads
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The top partner cited lack of public support in its decision to not air sponsorship ads, as the Olympic Village reports its fourth Covid case.

How Japanese brands can get the most out of Tokyo 2020
Oct 7, 2016
David Blecken

For any sponsor hoping to win at the next Summer Games, preparation starts now.

Dentsu to lead use of simplified Japanese for tourists
Aug 22, 2016
David Blecken

Japan’s largest advertising agency has launched a project to improve services for tourists, starting with an initiative to encourage the use of simplified Japanese when addressing visitors.

The thinking behind Dentsu's deal with a Kazakhstan volleyball player
Nov 5, 2015
David Blecken

TOKYO - Dentsu recently acquired exclusive marketing rights to an athlete outside Japan for the first time. We asked what the agreement actually means.

