PR News
Brandon Doerrer
2 days ago

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer

She will train talent and organise development in her newly created role.

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer

BCW has announced Holly Brittingham as its first global chief learning officer.

Brittingham is training talent and organizing development across the firm’s global network. She reports to Patty Enright, global chief people officer.

“There is nothing more important for our business than the continued growth and development of our talent,” said Donna Imperato, global CEO. “Holly has a fantastic track record in creating rigorous training programs and embedding learning into the heart of a company’s culture.”

BCW operates globally across over 130 countries.

Brittingham brings more than 25 years of global talent and organizational development experience to her new position. She was previously at FCB Global for eight years, most recently serving as global lead of organizational learning and development and SVP, global talent and organizational development. She worked with a network of over 8,000 employees before leaving FCB in March.

Her appointment follows the recent departure of Drew O’Brien, who served as EVP and MD at BCW. He oversaw the firm’s Northeastern business and managed the firm’s single largest global corporate client. He concurrently served as president at Direct Impact, BCW’s grassroots shop. Amy Cloessner succeeded him at Direct Impact last month.

 
 

 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

2 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

3 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

4 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

5 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

6 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

7 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

8 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

9 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Related Articles

BCW names Brooke Hovey as global president
PR
Apr 27, 2022
Gideon Spanier

BCW names Brooke Hovey as global president

40 Under 40 2021: Cindy Lim, BCW
PR
Nov 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Cindy Lim, BCW

Ogilvy PR launches global business influencer offer
PR
Aug 9, 2022
John Harrington

Ogilvy PR launches global business influencer offer

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR
Marketing
Aug 7, 2022
Jack O'Brien

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR

Just Published

HDFC Bank unveils 'Vigil Aunty', a superhero to take on bank fraud
Advertising
1 hour ago
Campaign India Team

HDFC Bank unveils 'Vigil Aunty', a superhero to ...

Watch the campaign conceptualised by Kinnect

How did our editors team up to launch ‘Campaign for creativity’ globally?
Advertising
3 hours ago
Campaign Staff

How did our editors team up to launch ‘Campaign for ...

CAMPAIGN PODCAST: This week, editors from the UK, US and Asia sit down together to talk about “Campaign for creativity” – a new campaign from all of the editions of Campaign around the world.

Tech Bites: Week of August 15, 2022
Digital
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of August 15, 2022

News from Coca-Cola, Nielsen, Hivestack and more.

Serena Williams: Inspiring brand lessons from the GOAT
Marketing
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Serena Williams: Inspiring brand lessons from the GOAT

Williams is as much a master on court as she is off-court when signing major brand deals and honing her personal brand. Brand experts pick out lessons to pick up from the tennis legend.