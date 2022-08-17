Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer

BCW has announced Holly Brittingham as its first global chief learning officer.

Brittingham is training talent and organizing development across the firm’s global network. She reports to Patty Enright, global chief people officer.

“There is nothing more important for our business than the continued growth and development of our talent,” said Donna Imperato, global CEO. “Holly has a fantastic track record in creating rigorous training programs and embedding learning into the heart of a company’s culture.”

BCW operates globally across over 130 countries.

Brittingham brings more than 25 years of global talent and organizational development experience to her new position. She was previously at FCB Global for eight years, most recently serving as global lead of organizational learning and development and SVP, global talent and organizational development. She worked with a network of over 8,000 employees before leaving FCB in March.