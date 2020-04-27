bcw

World leaders' reach on Facebook grows during COVID-19
Apr 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

BCW’s annual report shows that, once again, India’s PM Narendra Modi reigns over the Facebook throne.

COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all
Apr 16, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Agency leaders in Korea on factors that led South Korea’s government comms strategy to be revered around the world.

BCW merges with Ogilvy and H+K in Japan
Dec 16, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The new entity will serve as a one-stop shop for WPP network clients in Japan.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe names APAC practice leads
Oct 18, 2018
Staff Reporters

Burson Cohn & Wolfe appoints six practice leaders, a CFO and a talent officer, choosing a mix of people from its two constituent agencies.

Malaysian marketers should target workforce, not just race
Dec 21, 2016
Sue-Anne Lim

Sue-Anne Lim, chief of group insights & strategy at Dentsu Aegis Network Malaysia, says new research shows it's time marketers paid more attention to the blue-collar community.

