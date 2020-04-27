bcw
World leaders' reach on Facebook grows during COVID-19
BCW’s annual report shows that, once again, India’s PM Narendra Modi reigns over the Facebook throne.
COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all
Agency leaders in Korea on factors that led South Korea’s government comms strategy to be revered around the world.
BCW merges with Ogilvy and H+K in Japan
The new entity will serve as a one-stop shop for WPP network clients in Japan.
Burson Cohn & Wolfe names APAC practice leads
Burson Cohn & Wolfe appoints six practice leaders, a CFO and a talent officer, choosing a mix of people from its two constituent agencies.
Malaysian marketers should target workforce, not just race
Sue-Anne Lim, chief of group insights & strategy at Dentsu Aegis Network Malaysia, says new research shows it's time marketers paid more attention to the blue-collar community.
