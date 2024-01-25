News PR Marketing
Ewan Larkin
1 day ago

WPP merges BCW and Hill & Knowlton to create Burson

BCW global CEO Corey duBrowa will serve as chief executive of the combined agency, which will be the largest PR firm globally by revenue, according to revenue estimates from PRWeek's latest Agency Business Report.

L-R) AnnaMaria DeSalva and Corey duBrowa. (Image used with permission)
L-R) AnnaMaria DeSalva and Corey duBrowa. (Image used with permission)

Holding company WPP is merging its two largest communications agencies, BCW and Hill & Knowlton, to form Burson. 

BCW global CEO Corey duBrowa will serve as global chief executive of the newly formed agency, which will be operational from July 1. AnnaMaria DeSalva, Hill & Knowlton’s global chairman and CEO, will become Burson’s global chairman.

DuBrowa and DeSalva will both oversee agency strategy, client service, employee experience and culture.

Burson’s leadership team will “comprise a cohort of top-tier former chief communications officers and other experienced agency senior executives from both companies,” WPP said in a statement. 

The holding company said more appointments will be announced throughout 2024. 

“Our goal in bringing the agencies together is to build a stronger organization and minimize impact on jobs to the greatest extent possible,” spokespeople from BCW and Hill & Knowlton said, when asked about layoffs resulting from the merger. 

Burson will have more than 6,000 employees in 43 markets worldwide. The combination of the two firms would make Burson the largest PR agency in the world by revenue, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023, adding H&K's $455 million in 2022 revenue to BCW's $812 million to create a $1.27 billion-in-revenue network, relegating Edelman to the No. 2 position globally. 

Spokespeople from BCW and Hill & Knowlton declined to share any details about the combined agency’s revenue or size.“We are in the midst of one of the most complex operating environments in recent history, where clients need agency partners that deliver insights, expert strategic counsel, technology solutions and an unrivaled talent base at scale,” said duBrowa via email. “By coming together as Burson, we’re creating this much-needed, higher value offering for clients, supported by our AI-first innovation pipeline and grounded in the guiding principles established by Harold Burson: that actions are stronger than words, and that clients deserve honesty, transparency, integrity and excellence.”

She added that this is an opportunity “to create a new and innovative brand rooted in our shared, category-defining legacy; together, we will become a premier partner for business leaders focused on commercial growth, risk management and reputational capital.”

Asked about client conflicts, spokespeople from BCW and Hill & Knowlton told PRWeek that as the agencies are merged to form Burson, Hill & Knowlton will continue as a distinct brand within Burson, serving a select group of clients globally through strategic communications, advisory and public affairs services, including clients where there may be conflicts.

AxiCom, Curation, Direct Impact, GCI Health, Goodfuse, HZ, Prime Policy Group and Uncapped, which sit under BCW Group, will continue to operate as brands within Burson. The same goes for the brands that sit under Hill & Knowlton, such as 3K, Blanc & Otus, Dewey Square Group, Ideal and JeffreyGroup, said spokespeople from BCW and Hill & Knowlton.

A look back at BCW and Hill & Knowlton

The combined agency's name honors the late Harold Burson, who founded Burson-Marsteller in 1953 through a partnership with ad executive Bill Marsteller. In 1979, Burson sold the firm to ad agency Young & Rubicam, which was in turn bought by WPP in 2000. Burson-Marsteller was merged with Cohn & Wolfe into BCW in early 2018. Harold Burson was 98 years old when he died in 2020.

Donna Imperato, former Cohn & Wolfe CEO, served as chief executive from the merger until she retired in 2023 and was replaced by duBrowa. Don Baer was Burson-Marsteller's CEO prior to the combination. 

Hill & Knowlton, meanwhile, was founded in 1927 by John Hill, who was described in his obituary by The New York Times as "a confidant of corporate mighties." Jack Martin founded the public affairs firm Public Strategies Inc. in Austin in 1988. WPP acquired Public Strategies in 2006, which was merged with Hill & Knowlton in 2010. 

A year later, Hill & Knowlton rebranded as Hill+Knowlton Strategies in 2011 and DeSalva replaced Martin as global chairman and CEO in July 2019. 

Late last year, Hill+Knowlton Strategies rebranded to its original name of Hill & Knowlton.

Hill & Knowlton has seen several major leadership changes in recent months. Claire Li was named CEO for Greater China in September; Geraldine Schroeder was appointed CEO of Germany in October; and Craig Buchholz was named U.S. CEO in July, replacing Richard Millar, who led the agency’s U.S. market since 2019. At the time, Hill & Knowlton said Millar was continuing in his role as the firm’s global president. It was unclear how these roles will change with the merger.

In September 2022, Hill & Knowlton acquired Latin America-focused agency JeffreyGroup and expanded its own Brazil-based firm, Ideal, internationally. 3K Agentur für Kommunikation, a healthcare specialist PR agency based in Frankfurt, Germany, also became part of Hill & Knowlton’s global network.

WPP’s PR division was “impacted by client caution” in Q3 2023, as like-for-like revenue dipped 0.9% in the period. The company, which also houses FGS Global and Ogilvy, said Hill & Knowlton and BCW both saw like-for-like declines during the quarter.

 
Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

4 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

5 Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

6 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

7 AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

8 AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

9 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

10 Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Shuang Xu, BCW
Mar 24, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Shuang Xu, BCW

BCW global CEO Donna Imperato to retire
Jan 15, 2023
Diana Bradley

BCW global CEO Donna Imperato to retire

Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW
Oct 3, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer
Aug 17, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief ...

Just Published

Women to Watch 2023: Sujatha Maniya, EssenceMediacom
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Sujatha Maniya, EssenceMediacom

Establishing a new HR team for a major global merger is no mean feat, but Sujatha Maniya not only pulled it off but excelled, resulting in high employee engagement scores for EssenceMediacom, all while leading with her signature style of grace, humanity, and humour.

From stuck to sizzle: How Ajinomoto turned a customer complaint into a culinary community
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

From stuck to sizzle: How Ajinomoto turned a ...

Faced with a frying pan faux pas, Japanese food giant Ajinomoto transformed a PR hiccup into a flavourful rendezvous—all while setting new standards in brand transparency. Campaign explores.

UM names Ben Crawford as CEO for Greater China
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

UM names Ben Crawford as CEO for Greater China

Crawford moves from Singapore's regional chief client officer role to helm the newly created position out of Shanghai.

Publicis Groupe China strengthens leadership bench with key changes
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Publicis Groupe China strengthens leadership bench ...

EXCLUSIVE: In a series of changes, Andy Ho will manage the Publicis Communications business in China, while Arto Hampartsoumian, the executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, will relocate to Singapore with his family.