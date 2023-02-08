Marketing PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Shuang Xu, BCW

From delivering growth to winning awards to transforming the business and creating new tools and capabilities while nurturing teams, Xu has basically done it all, leading by example.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Shuang Xu, BCW
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Shuang Xu

Managing director and chief growth officer, China
BCW
Beijing

As chief growth officer and a key business growth driver at BCW China, Shuang Xu has kept double-digit growth for all major accounts over the past five years. In the shadow of the pandemic and economic slowdown, she maintained 20% growth in 2021 and 26% in 2022, as well as a 100% pitch win rate in the past 24 months.

This past year, Xu led her team to win six industry awards across APAC and Greater China in 2022, recognising everything from their innovative use of social media, to the way they used digital to aid a CSR campaign, along with other integrated consulting and campaign work. 

Xu is passionate about digital transformation and walks the talk within WPP, having built the first partnership between BCW and sister agency GroupM. Through her efforts, the two agency groups began to share data platforms, enabling account teams to develop more effective media engagement strategies for clients. Her passion and actions led BCW and six other technology partners to win the WPP Tech Award for the implementation of a predictive analytics planning solution for corporate communications. 

Xu co-founded an HR consulting business from scratch. By applying her early career experience, she partnered with BCW China’s people team to design and implement a unique competence-based talent management model. This new model helped the agency to hire, develop and retain the best talent, whilst achieving a zero turnover rate for staff directors and above since 2019, as well as a 100% client retention rate over the past two years. 

But that’s not all. Xu created a learning and knowledge-sharing platform ten years ago when she first joined BCW, which incorporates a mentoring programme, a regional training programme and a curriculum for Chinese PR professionals. She also founded a book club to encourage young professionals to read and share through online and offline channels.

Passionate about writing articles and encouraging new ideas and practices among industry professionals, Xu leads training classes for industry associations such as 17PR and CIPRA to encourage innovation.

Xu started her PR career at Edelman in Beijing and moved to the US for in-house roles. Then she joined BCW China as associate director in 2013 and moved up to be chief growth officer in 2021. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2023
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.