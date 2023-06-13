PR News
Havas revamps brand identity

Agency is bringing all Havas branded networks and operating companies under a new and shared brand identity

Havas has revamped its brand identity after 20 years.

The vision for the same is to make the agency more modern, meaningful, and easier to navigate for clients, partners, and talents. The team at Conran Design Group created the unified brand identity.
Along with a refreshed look, Havas is bringing all Havas branded networks and operating companies under a new, shared brand identity.

According to a statement, non-Havas branded networks and operating companies will maintain their individual identities but will add an endorsement that clearly links back to Havas.

The refresh kicked off on 13 June across Paris, London, Madrid, Mumbai, and New York. It will be rolled out company wide in phases over the balance of the year.

Yannick Bolloré, chairperson and CEO, Havas,  said, “Havas is unique in being the most integrated, meaningful, and entertainment-oriented group in our industry. Our new identity is much more than a logo tweak. It reinforces our difference and gives us a competitive advantage by simplifying our service lines and highlighting our core values. It ensures we are treating our brand as a powerful, meaningful business asset and capitalising on our integrated approach to deliver seamless communications strategies that exceed our clients’ expectations."

Thom Newton, global CEO, Conran Design Group, added, “Making the Havas brand a meaningful business asset, meant addressing two fundamental challenges. The first, to improve client-centricity by integrating the brand architecture system and optimising the navigation of services. The second, to make the Havas brand truly distinctive through a new visual identity built around a characterful, modern logotype and signature assets that represent positive momentum. The new visual identity and endorsement system will present all Havas networks and operating companies as ‘One Havas’, making the group more meaningful as a multiplier that adds value across the portfolio.” 

Campaign India

