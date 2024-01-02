News Advertising Media
Robin Langford
2 days ago

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

Plans could primarily impact the ad sales division as the tech giant explores the benefits of leveraging AI for operational efficiency.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Google is planning to reorganise a large part of its 30,000-strong ad sales unit as a result of the company's recent advances in artificial intelligence, according to a report by The Information. 

Last year, Google laid off around 12,000 employees in one round of cuts, making it the biggest job cut in the company's history.

According to The Information, the plan to ‘restructure’ the ad sales teams was shared internally by Sean Downey, Google's President of Americas and Global Partners following a meeting held last month. However, Downey did not confirm whether the restructure plans would lead to another round of job cuts, or not. 

The report indicated that AI is also set to make a significant shift on the operational front of Google that might lead to layoffs. 

Google aims to use AI among its internal ad sales teams for tasks such as scanning websites, automatically generating keywords, creating headlines and images.

Back in May 2023, Google declared that “a new era of AI advertising” is coming, introducing “a natural language conversational experience designed to accelerate ad campaigns and simplify the search experience”. 

Reflecting on the significant layoffs from the previous year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, defended the decision, stating that the layoffs were a difficult but necessary measure. He emphasised that without the layoffs, the company would have faced challenges in adapting to the shifting landscape and making essential investments in key areas.

The Information report also revealed that Google is planning to “streamline its workforce, including through potential layoffs to reassign employees in its large-account sales division who oversee partnerships with major advertisers”.

It is revealed that the openings are being replaced under the impact of automated productivity of Google’s new AI tools.

Google is yet to issue a statement on the story.

Source:
Performance Marketing World

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

2 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

3 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

4 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

5 Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 18, 2023

6 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 18, 2023

Happy holidays! See you in 2024

7 Happy holidays! See you in 2024

Global agency rankings: OMD Group regains media lead as Digitas closes in on creative rivals

8 Global agency rankings: OMD Group regains media lead as Digitas closes in on creative rivals

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

9 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

10 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Related Articles

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations
Nov 28, 2023
Staff Reporters

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its ...

Merkle launches AI-powered Google Technology Practice
Aug 18, 2023
Coral Cripps

Merkle launches AI-powered Google Technology Practice

Google parent Alphabet’s profit surges in Q3 as ad spend ‘stabilizes’
Oct 25, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Google parent Alphabet’s profit surges in Q3 as ad ...

Google looks to apply more AI tools for advertisers
May 24, 2023
Staff Reporters

Google looks to apply more AI tools for advertisers

Just Published

The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?
51 minutes ago
Lucy Shelley

The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?

It turns out that astrology is the reason you couldn’t focus last Thursday. Forget data scientists and AI modelling. Find out your perfect role and optimal productivity time based on the stars.

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched

Determined to make a difference, Danni Dimitri has ‘Hatched’ a new breed of agency that aims to set a new example for women practitioners.

What adland will keep, ditch and start doing in 2024
3 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

What adland will keep, ditch and start doing in 2024

Agency leaders share some of their plans for 2024.