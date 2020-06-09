layoffs

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies
Jun 9, 2020
Gurjit Degun

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies

Charity is reorganising business after 'dramatic' hit to revenue.

Hill + Knowlton Strategies cuts staff in response to COVID-19
May 20, 2020
Thomas Moore

Hill + Knowlton Strategies cuts staff in response to COVID-19

Fewer than 5% of global employees have been affected.

Mark Read: 'We have to be very cautious about second half of 2020'
Apr 30, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Mark Read: 'We have to be very cautious about second half of 2020'

WPP CEO is making redundancies but says China has shown recovery 'can be quick'.

As freelancers flood the market, it will be survival of the fittest
Apr 6, 2020
Tash Menon

As freelancers flood the market, it will be survival of the fittest

As job cuts hit adland, those seeking freelance work must differentiate their strengths quickly and communicate it well, says one project matchmaker.

Brace for job axes to swing and production to change forever
Apr 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Brace for job axes to swing and production to change forever

An adland status check necessitates embracing this cliche: It really isn't all doom and gloom.

Publicis Groupe says it will not make job cuts in the next week
Mar 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Publicis Groupe says it will not make job cuts in the next week

A number of ad agencies have already made layoffs due to COVID-19 impact.

