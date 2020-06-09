Search
layoffs
Jun 9, 2020
D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies
Charity is reorganising business after 'dramatic' hit to revenue.
May 20, 2020
Hill + Knowlton Strategies cuts staff in response to COVID-19
Fewer than 5% of global employees have been affected.
Apr 30, 2020
Mark Read: 'We have to be very cautious about second half of 2020'
WPP CEO is making redundancies but says China has shown recovery 'can be quick'.
Apr 6, 2020
As freelancers flood the market, it will be survival of the fittest
As job cuts hit adland, those seeking freelance work must differentiate their strengths quickly and communicate it well, says one project matchmaker.
Apr 5, 2020
Brace for job axes to swing and production to change forever
An adland status check necessitates embracing this cliche: It really isn't all doom and gloom.
Mar 23, 2020
Publicis Groupe says it will not make job cuts in the next week
A number of ad agencies have already made layoffs due to COVID-19 impact.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins