Search
job cuts
2 days ago
'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.
Jul 23, 2020
Wieden & Kennedy cuts workforce by 11% globally
The agency employs more than 1,500 staff across eight offices.
Apr 5, 2020
Brace for job axes to swing and production to change forever
An adland status check necessitates embracing this cliche: It really isn't all doom and gloom.
Mar 24, 2020
Mass hiring freeze looms in adland as holding companies tighten belts
Agencies across North America and beyond are implementing these measures as the full impact of COVID-19 still remains unseen.
Dec 17, 2019
Dentsu slashes profit forecast, cuts international jobs as woes deepen
Australia, China and Singapore are among markets facing an 11% cut in headcount in response to challenging markets. Dentsu shares traded down 5% today.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins