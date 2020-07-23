job cuts

'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
2 days ago
John Harrington

'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss

Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.

Wieden & Kennedy cuts workforce by 11% globally
Jul 23, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Wieden & Kennedy cuts workforce by 11% globally

The agency employs more than 1,500 staff across eight offices.

Brace for job axes to swing and production to change forever
Apr 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Brace for job axes to swing and production to change forever

An adland status check necessitates embracing this cliche: It really isn't all doom and gloom.

Mass hiring freeze looms in adland as holding companies tighten belts
Mar 24, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Mass hiring freeze looms in adland as holding companies tighten belts

Agencies across North America and beyond are implementing these measures as the full impact of COVID-19 still remains unseen.

Dentsu slashes profit forecast, cuts international jobs as woes deepen
Dec 17, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu slashes profit forecast, cuts international jobs as woes deepen

Australia, China and Singapore are among markets facing an 11% cut in headcount in response to challenging markets. Dentsu shares traded down 5% today.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia