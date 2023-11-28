News Media
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations

The layoffs were announced as part of a cost-cutting exercise, as the Hong Kong broadcaster restructures its TV production and e-commerce businesses.

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations
Hong Kong broadcaster TVB announced yesterday that it will be cutting 300 jobs and reducing its number of free-to-air TV channels to four. 
 
The announcement comes as the loss-making broadcaster seeks to make savings by restructuring its TV broadcasting and e-commerce businesses. 
 
More than 200 staff will be laid off in its broadcasting division as the overall production of programming hours will be shortened. The arrangement is expected to save HK$100 million (US$13 million) in content costs in 2024. 
 
TVB said it will merge two channels, J2 and Finance, Sport and Information into a new channel called TVB+, which the station says will seek to provide content for a young audience.
 
Post-restructuring, TVB will operate four terrestrial free-to-air TV channels in Hong Kong: Jade, TVB+, TVB News and Pearl.
 
"While we will continue to invest strongly in our prime-time production, we will reduce our production budgets for fringe-hour content and discontinue any programs that fall short of their desired audience or commercial impact," TVB said in a filing to the stock exchange.
 
An additional 100 jobs will be cut as the broadcaster also announced that it was combining Ztore and Neigbuy, two online retailers, shutting down the Ztore website and mobile app, which will cease to operate on December 19.
 
This is anticipated to reduce its e-commerce business's yearly fixed costs and overheads by HK$50 million to HK$60 million.
 
TVB said it had submitted the restructuring plan to Hong Kong’s Communications Authority on Monday.
 
More companies announce layoffs amid recession fears
 
This year, a number of businesses have announced layoffs as they reassess their plans in light of growing fears about a slowing economy.
 
The job cuts at the beginning of the year, which were mostly concentrated in the tech industry, including Meta, Twitter, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Salesforce, has now extended to media companies. 
 
In October, Business Insider reported that the Wall Street Journal laid off staff in its Hong Kong bureau, and mulitple company insiders said they were bracing for more cuts.
 
Meanwhile, Private Media, publisher of Australian online news outlet 'Crikey', told editorial staff on November 24 that they had until 4 pm that day to self-nominate for a redundancy payout. According to news reports, eight redundancies were announced in total, including three editorial roles and five non-editorial roles. In a statement given to local media houses, Private Media CEO Will Hayward cited a difficult year for advertising revenue.
 
“Like much of the market, Private Media has had a very challenging year for advertising revenue. We have now made the decision to reduce our commercial headcount. We are working with the union on any changes to our editorial team.”
Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

5 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

6 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

7 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

9 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

10 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Related Articles

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics
Jul 7, 2023
Shawn Lim

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of ...

Zuckerberg announces Meta job cuts in wake of ad downturn
Nov 9, 2022
Ida Axling

Zuckerberg announces Meta job cuts in wake of ad ...

Job insecurity: In times of mass layoffs, is freelancing the future?
Nov 24, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Job insecurity: In times of mass layoffs, is ...

Media chiefs predict quick industry recovery from recession
Jan 10, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Media chiefs predict quick industry recovery from ...

Just Published

Media & Marketing Charity Lunch returns to raise funds for Mother's Choice
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Media & Marketing Charity Lunch returns to raise ...

On November 24, over 100 media and marketing guests attended Haymarket's fundraising luncheon for the local charity, that has strongly supported children without families and pregnant teenagers in Hong Kong for more than 30 years.

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps ...

In a series of changes in line with the UK overhaul, M&C Saatchi has downsized its advertising capabilities in Singapore, while Asia chief Richard Morewood will exit by the end of the year.

VML’s chiefs on new super-agency, redefining creativity and making cost savings
6 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

VML’s chiefs on new super-agency, redefining ...

Jon Cook and Mel Edwards say criticism over the loss of legacy agency brand names like J Walter Thompson and Young & Rubicam disrespects the work put into evolving them.

40 Under 40 2023: Bob Gallagher, Appsynth
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Bob Gallagher, Appsynth

Founding Appsynth in 2010, Gallagher has been a key player in Thailand’s digital industry throughout the pre-iPhone and now, smartphone era.