Advertising Data News
Bailey Calfee
1 day ago

GLAAD and Kantar uncover “insufficient” LGBTQIA+ representation in ad industry

In their inaugural Advertising Visibility Index, the two partners find LGBTQIA+ representation in advertising to be alarmingly inadequate.

Photo: GLAAD
Photo: GLAAD

LGBTQIA+ rights advocacy organization GLAAD partnered with marketing data and consumer analytics agency Kantar to release an Advertising Visibility Index that tracks how many ads feature the LGBTQIA+ perspective. 

The data, revealed at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, paints a bleak picture of the visibility of the queer community in advertising, showing the industry has a long way to go to achieve equitable representation.

“Out of over 400 ads on national linear TV from the top ten advertisers in the world, not one had LGBTQ inclusion that was impactful and recognizable,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and CEO.

The index rated 436 ads from 2022 and found just 14 of them to be inclusive for LGBTQIA+ representation according to GLAAD’s scoring criteria, equaling 3% of the total. Queer people or stories were given just 1.42% of total screen time. As a result, none of the ads were given a rating higher than “insufficient”—most commonly due to the fact that LGBTQIA+ people were featured for less than 10% of the ad, inclusion was ambiguous or queer celebrities were included without LGBTQIA+ storytelling.

The methodology included a proprietary scorecard created by GLAAD to judge LGBTQIA+ representation in advertising by both quality and quantity. 

These low numbers are not reflective of the United States’ LGBTQIA+ population, which encompasses 7.2% of all adults, per a cited Gallup measure

Representation in ads also doesn't satisfy consumer wishes, as GLAAD and Kantar found in a recent survey that 80% of consumers believe ads should have multi-dimensional LGBTQIA+ representation. As well, 66% of respondents said that advertisers have a responsibility to create content with visibility for LGBTQIA+ people, couples and families.

The consumer survey included responses from 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older.

Many ads that were deemed inclusive did not offer impactful, recognizable representation, according to the study. LGBTQIA+ celebrities starred in 70% of the inclusive ads studied, yet this type of inclusivity is least important to consumers. 

Good representation as defined by consumers includes ads that depict a sense of universal empathy and realism, focusing on universally relatable and authentic storytelling.

Increasing LGBTQIA+ representation in ads is viewed by consumers as minimal risk with a high potential for reward. Respondents who said they would be less likely to buy from a brand that supported the LGBTQIA+ community totaled 16% of the total, while 17% said they’d have negative feelings as a result of queer representation in brand advertising.

In contrast, consumers were found to be 88% more likely to think positively about a brand with a “pro-LGBTQIA+ stance” and 63% of respondents said this stance would positively impact their purchase decision.

As well as having a potentially positive impact on a brand’s bottom line there’s a chance for society at large to benefit from improved representation as well: The index found that 60% of respondents felt that adequate representation makes them more comfortable with people different from them.

“The ad industry is decades behind television and film when it comes to LGBTQIA+ inclusion, but consumers are ready and willing to see the industry grow the quality, quantity and diversity of ads,” said Ellis in a press release. “Brands that keep us invisible to appease anti-LGBTQIA+ activists are not only missing a large and loyal consumer base today, but are missing a future generation of consumers and employees who demand that brands include LGBTQIA+ people and other diverse communities in authentic and organic ways.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

5 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

6 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

8 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries
3 days ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries

Cannes Lions 2023: Whether advertising is a stunt or not, it has to be noticed
1 day ago
Raahil Chopra

Cannes Lions 2023: Whether advertising is a stunt ...

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at Cannes Lions 2023
2 days ago
Shauna Lewis

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Questioning everything is Kat Gomez-Limchoc's life motto
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Questioning everything is Kat ...

The Publicis creative chats about challenging the status quo and how she got into advertising to pay the bills.

Nestlé's latest campaign could’ve gone the extra Milo
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Nestlé's latest campaign could’ve gone the extra Milo

Some may like it hot, some may like it cold, but Ad Nut can't seem to mix with this campaign at all.

How to build a comprehensive digital privacy roadmap as an executive stakeholder
5 hours ago
Vasily Popravko

How to build a comprehensive digital privacy ...

As data privacy issues continue to plague the digital landscape, Vasily Popravko of MediaMonks shares how businesses can better adopt strategic approaches to meeting evolving customer trust, and security.

SPH Media files police report in ongoing circulation data scandal
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

SPH Media files police report in ongoing circulation...

The media group filed the report against several findings of the investigation, redacted in the full report published on June 16.