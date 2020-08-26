Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China

Delvaux’s Mahjong handbag versus Balenciaga’s “too cool” style Chinese graffiti: Which one would a typical Chinese luxury shopper choose? According to angry Weibo user responses, the answer is neither. Then, a week after the controversial Balenciaga came out, Dolce & Gabbana’s open-screen advertisement (released August 19 on Weibo) put the brand under the spotlight once again. Though it has been almost two years since the brand rolled out its cultural appropriation campaign in 2018, netizens remembered the mistake and again called for a boycott of the brand.

While global brands are more aware than ever about the dangers of engaging in cultural appropriation in China, the country’s aesthetics are apparently more sophisticated and challenging than brands realized. Part of that is due to Chinese nationals’ rising pride in their cultural heritage and structures. But, since millennials and Gen Zers have been shaped by a blend of eurocentrism and patriotism, the values behind their aesthetic standards have become a mix of deconstruction and re-creation (this is why Chinese netizens get accused of being “too sensitive” about Western brands’ missteps.)

To further reach this lucrative market, luxury brands try to tick all the right boxes, from incorporating Chinese elements in their product designs to hosting significant local events in China. However, trends during this year’s Qixi Festival have indicated that there is no quick remedy to achieving growth in China’s market. For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.

Challenged by cultural differences and the digital environment, brands should keep learning from both previous mistakes and successful initiatives from industry leaders to start achieving post-pandemic growth. Below, Jing Daily outlines four marketing tips that will help luxury players communicate with local consumers more effectively.

Partner with local creative talents and agencies

With traditional publishing companies facing extreme challenges in the digital age, local fashion media outlets have pivoted to explore new roles in the industry as a way to offset shrinking ad revenue and print circulations. By leveraging their social followings and digital literacy, they’ve deepened collaboration with brands, while also launching online alternatives that align with China’s new digital ecology.

On August 19, Dolce & Gabbana’s launched its first ad on Weibo to promote the brand’s pop-up store for Chinese Valentine’s Day. Photo: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Established titles under the umbrella of media powerhouse Condé Nast like Vogue China and GQ China have experimented with creative and consultancy roles for Valentino’s 520 campaign and Louis Vuitton’s Shanghai runway show, respectively. Elsewhere, SuperELLE, the multimedia sister publication of Elle China, partnered with Dolce & Gabbana to roll out its Qixi Festival campaign, which starred its virtual idols, Liz and Sam. With their expertise in creative directing and ready-made celebrity connections, the local editorial teams of fashion media outlets can act as think tanks for global brands looking to reach precisely targeted audiences.