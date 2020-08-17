For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.
Gaming and social advertising revenue surged during Tencent's second quarter, but media ad revenue took a hit.
As voucher programs have been implemented by local governments, ecommerce platforms, and shopping malls, how can brands leverage them in China?
While it is still uncertain when the normalization of the luxury business in China will happen, luxury players have to plan for a long-term China strategy.
Jing Daily forecasts the main developments affecting the luxury fashion industry in China next year.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from 2019 is that many luxury brands are not adapting quickly enough to the shifting market.
