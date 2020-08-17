Wenzhuo Wu

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
Marketing
1 day ago
For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.

Tencent scores a big Q2 before Trump’s WeChat ban plan
Advertising
Aug 17, 2020
Gaming and social advertising revenue surged during Tencent's second quarter, but media ad revenue took a hit.

Is targeting vouchers a successful strategy for brands in China?
Marketing
Jun 11, 2020
As voucher programs have been implemented by local governments, ecommerce platforms, and shopping malls, how can brands leverage them in China?

How can western luxury brands navigate China now?
Marketing
Mar 2, 2020
While it is still uncertain when the normalization of the luxury business in China will happen, luxury players have to plan for a long-term China strategy.

Predictions for the Chinese luxury market in 2020
Marketing
Jan 2, 2020
Jing Daily forecasts the main developments affecting the luxury fashion industry in China next year.

What luxury brands should have learned about China in 2019
Advertising
Dec 24, 2019
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from 2019 is that many luxury brands are not adapting quickly enough to the shifting market.

